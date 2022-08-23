Read full article on original website
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
FOX Sports
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Releases First Two-Deep of 2022 Season
The Cowboys are only a week away from opening their 2022 season against Central Michigan, and now the world has a better idea as to which players impact the Cowboys’ hunt to get back to Arlington. Oklahoma State released its first two-deep of the 2022 season Thursday ahead of...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Gundy Talks Central Michigan, Coaching Past 65 and More
STILLWATER — Mike Gundy held his first media luncheon of the year Thursday, meaning it must be football season. Gundy went for about 45 minutes about Oklahoma State’s game against Central Michigan, coaching past 65, his discussions with new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and more. Here is the video of his news conference with written out quotes below.
apollohou.com
This is the Best NIL Deal Ever
This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
ESPN
Baylor, Gonzaga men's basketball players to receive NIL money from organizers for promoting rematch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Baylor and Gonzaga will meet in a men's basketball game in South Dakota on Dec. 2 and organizers will pay players on both teams who agree to help promote the game. Complete Sports Management and Range Sports announced this week that it would put on the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season
Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Aug. 23): OSU’s Selling a Ton of Football Tickets, How Spencer Sanders Will Thrive
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Fun news about fan engagement – OSU has sold more season tickets than last year, quite the feat for a non-Bedlam season. • Oregon initiates preliminary conversations with Big Ten – what...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Watch: New Big 12 Commissioner Gets on Horse in Boone Pickens Stadium
Younger, hipper, cooler — those are words new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants associated with the league. Well, how about viral?. Yormark has been making trips to all of the Big 12 schools over the past week or so, and he spent Tuesday in Stillwater. Different OSU social media accounts showed him taking in the football facilities and meeting all sorts of coaches and student-athletes. But, he also spent time on the turf inside Boone Pickens Stadium where to took a recruiting-esque photo atop a horse.
fox44news.com
Temple Football taking it one step at a time as the Wildcats look to continue on field success
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Success has become synonymous with the Temple Football team, as 2021 marked the 11th straight season that the Wildcats have finished with a winning record. In 2022, the expectations remain the same for Scott Stewart’s team, and so is the one day at a...
KWTX
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
San Marcos High School football team hit with 2-year playoff ban
The district plans to appeal the punishment.
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
"Now Boring Company tunnels are in active use in Vegas. Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport. Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" Elon Musk.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
moneywise.com
These top 5 housing markets are expected to crash first — do you live in one of these fast-growing cities?
Home prices have soared over the past decade thanks to an acute shortage of available homes, years of ultra-low mortgage rates and burgeoning demand for homes fueled by the economic recovery after the Great Recession and the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s left home prices much higher than they...
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
