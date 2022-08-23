ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Releases First Two-Deep of 2022 Season

The Cowboys are only a week away from opening their 2022 season against Central Michigan, and now the world has a better idea as to which players impact the Cowboys’ hunt to get back to Arlington. Oklahoma State released its first two-deep of the 2022 season Thursday ahead of...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

The Rundown: Gundy Talks Central Michigan, Coaching Past 65 and More

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy held his first media luncheon of the year Thursday, meaning it must be football season. Gundy went for about 45 minutes about Oklahoma State’s game against Central Michigan, coaching past 65, his discussions with new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and more. Here is the video of his news conference with written out quotes below.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
apollohou.com

This is the Best NIL Deal Ever

This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season

Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Oklahoma State#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Osu#Tcu#Iowa State#Ap
pistolsfiringblog.com

Watch: New Big 12 Commissioner Gets on Horse in Boone Pickens Stadium

Younger, hipper, cooler — those are words new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants associated with the league. Well, how about viral?. Yormark has been making trips to all of the Big 12 schools over the past week or so, and he spent Tuesday in Stillwater. Different OSU social media accounts showed him taking in the football facilities and meeting all sorts of coaches and student-athletes. But, he also spent time on the turf inside Boone Pickens Stadium where to took a recruiting-esque photo atop a horse.
STILLWATER, OK
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy