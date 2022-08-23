Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
wdrb.com
UofL officially opens Kentucky's first-ever heart hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Jewish Hospital has been treating patients since 1905. And now, 117 years later, it's home to the state's first-ever heart hospital. UofL Health-Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Thursday. The hospital is 15 stories and...
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
More than $200 million in eastern Kentucky flood relief on the table as lawmakers convene in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday in Frankfort that would pump nearly $213 million into eastern Kentucky communities hit by flooding — an initial installment to help with the rebuilding still ahead for the region. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
foxlexington.com
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Kentucky by Heart: Looking back at ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley and his Ky. connections
Elvis Presley is, of course, one of the most recognizable names in the history of entertainment. Growing up in Kentucky, I noticed those around me often spoke of Elvis as if he was one of our state’s own celebrities. Now at the recent 45th anniversary of his 1977 death, I wondered what real-life connections he, in fact, did have with the Bluegrass State.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare hosts hiring event in search for more nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking to hire more nurses. On Thursday, the company held a hiring event at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center in east Louisville. Both new graduates and experienced nurses met with staff to learn about open positions and ask questions. This hiring event also...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington artist creates Medina Spirit sculpture at Old Friends Farm
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Lexington Sculptor is taking a 100-year-old tree trunk and carving it into a memorial for the late embattled race horse, Medina Spirit. Lexington Sculptor is creating a piece out of an old tree. The sculpture will be a tribute to Medina Spirit. The sculptor is...
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
multihousingnews.com
West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community
This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's New Music Venue, The Jefferson, prepares for it first show
JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue debuts August 27th in Jeffersonville with its first concert. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored The Jefferson. The former Rocky's Italian Grill location (which closed in April of 2018) has a new purpose. Seven Four Events LLC, of West Harrison, Indiana repurposed...
wdrb.com
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
WKYT 27
Some Madison Co. renters looking for solution as evictions loom
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Madison County renters are angry about getting a notice to vacate their home from the property manager. Some said they were not notified with enough time to find a new place. The owner said she effectively communicated to her tenants about the...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
Comments / 1