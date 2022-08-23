ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
foxlexington.com

Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Looking back at ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley and his Ky. connections

Elvis Presley is, of course, one of the most recognizable names in the history of entertainment. Growing up in Kentucky, I noticed those around me often spoke of Elvis as if he was one of our state’s own celebrities. Now at the recent 45th anniversary of his 1977 death, I wondered what real-life connections he, in fact, did have with the Bluegrass State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare hosts hiring event in search for more nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking to hire more nurses. On Thursday, the company held a hiring event at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center in east Louisville. Both new graduates and experienced nurses met with staff to learn about open positions and ask questions. This hiring event also...
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington artist creates Medina Spirit sculpture at Old Friends Farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Lexington Sculptor is taking a 100-year-old tree trunk and carving it into a memorial for the late embattled race horse, Medina Spirit. Lexington Sculptor is creating a piece out of an old tree. The sculpture will be a tribute to Medina Spirit. The sculptor is...
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
multihousingnews.com

West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community

This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.

