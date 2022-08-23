ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, NY

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
The crash happened in Oakdale, on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale.

A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle and has yet to be identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Daily Voice Suffolk

