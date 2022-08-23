Read full article on original website
Brenda Hapner
2d ago
Why do people embezzle? Don’t they know that they will eventually get caught? That dealership should’ve had a CFO to oversee these crimes!
Reply(4)
11
Emmy
2d ago
If you're going to risk everything, then make it something that isn't going to be a guarantee you're going to get caught.
Reply
5
Bridget Smith
2d ago
Maybe they can sue the casinos for allowing them to gambling with stolen money! Lol
Reply
5
Related
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Lawsuit alleges wrongful death in stabbing of Jackson-area prisoner
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A lawsuit filed last week alleges Michigan Department of Corrections staff contributed to the wrongful death of a Kalamazoo man last summer. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 18 in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan, accuses MDOC officials of violating the Eighth Amendment and acting with gross negligence in relation to the death of Deandre Jackson, 22, who has fatally stabbed June 11, 2021 after a fight broke out at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson County.
Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for misconduct in office
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A Hillsdale County deputy has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he used his position from sexual misconduct, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release Thursday. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office....
Taking the Fifth, FBI attacked: 5 takeaways of Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Multiple potential witnesses in the Gov. Grethen Whitmer kidnap trial invoked Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination. Stephen Robeson, described as a “double agent” for helping the FBI, then sharing information with defendants, and Brandon Caserta, acquitted in an earlier trial, were among those who refused to testify.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
igbnorthamerica.com
Michigan investigators seize slot machines and cash in illegal gambling raid
Investigators in Michigan have seized 67 gambling machines and more than $10,000 in cash following raids on two suspected illegal gambling operations in the city of Flint. The raids took place on August 18 at The Cellular Vault and Cellular Bank, with investigators confiscating 11 video slot machines, 56 computers and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards.
No charges for Michigan police who shot armed man at store
No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot last spring.
Eaton Sheriff: 24-hour coverage not doable, MSP to assist
Sheriff Thomas Reich has arranged for Michigan State Police troopers to help with public safety coverage during the early morning hours in the out-county area.
Prosecutors seek shorter sentence for Whitmer kidnap plotter who testified for government
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors want a judge to cut three years off the sentence of a co-conspirator in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying he gave key help to the government. Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday, Aug. 24, asking Judge Robert Jonker to reduce 26-year-old Ty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts
DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
Fox17
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
WNEM
Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Michigan man accused of abusing boy in River North McDonald's bathroom due in court
Police say the young boy was in the bathroom when the 62-year-old suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.
Guilty verdict in Whitmer kidnap case highlights anti-government threats to public officials
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As he left a federal courtroom in handcuffs, Adam Fox turned back to the gallery. “I love you, Adam,” a woman said. He turned and left silently, escorted Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Service after he and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Crash survivors to address Kent Co. board, urging auto reform ‘fix’
Auto crash survivors, along with their families and care providers, plan to address the Kent County Board of Commissioners Thursday in an effort to amend the 2019 Auto Insurance Reform Act.
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
11 slot machines, 56 gambling computers confiscated from 2 businesses in Flint, officials say
FLINT, Mich. – State investigators confiscated 11 video slot machines and 56 computers that were being used as part of illegal gambling operations at two businesses in Flint, according to authorities. Raids were conducted Thursday (Aug. 18) at The Cellular Vault on Corunna Road and Cellular Bank on North...
MI traffic stop leads to stolen firearm, drugs & counterfeit bills
A 43-year-old from Lansing was arrested after a traffic stop in mid-Michigan.
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 17