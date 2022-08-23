ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

Why do people embezzle? Don’t they know that they will eventually get caught? That dealership should’ve had a CFO to oversee these crimes!

Emmy
2d ago

If you're going to risk everything, then make it something that isn't going to be a guarantee you're going to get caught.

Bridget Smith
2d ago

Maybe they can sue the casinos for allowing them to gambling with stolen money! Lol

CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Lawsuit alleges wrongful death in stabbing of Jackson-area prisoner

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A lawsuit filed last week alleges Michigan Department of Corrections staff contributed to the wrongful death of a Kalamazoo man last summer. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 18 in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan, accuses MDOC officials of violating the Eighth Amendment and acting with gross negligence in relation to the death of Deandre Jackson, 22, who has fatally stabbed June 11, 2021 after a fight broke out at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson County.
igbnorthamerica.com

Michigan investigators seize slot machines and cash in illegal gambling raid

Investigators in Michigan have seized 67 gambling machines and more than $10,000 in cash following raids on two suspected illegal gambling operations in the city of Flint. The raids took place on August 18 at The Cellular Vault and Cellular Bank, with investigators confiscating 11 video slot machines, 56 computers and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards.
The State News, Michigan State University

Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts

DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
WNEM

Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
Public Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Guilty verdict in Whitmer kidnap case highlights anti-government threats to public officials

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As he left a federal courtroom in handcuffs, Adam Fox turned back to the gallery. “I love you, Adam,” a woman said. He turned and left silently, escorted Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Service after he and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
