Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler Texas
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler Texas
Related
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
Area rainfall leads to lifted burn bans, city officials hope rain will help with water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — Heavy rainfall this week caused some counties to see a good few inches of rain. Rusk, Panola and several other counties announced the lifting of local burn bans. “Fortunately here in Rusk County, we saw better rain than our neighbors to the west so the last...
inforney.com
NWS: Rainfall in East Texas will help improve drought conditions
A National Weather Service Shreveport meteorologist said current East Texas weather conditions can be summed up in one word — wet. Thanks to heavy rainfall over the weekend and into Monday, NWS Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford said the area’s drought conditions will improve a bit. At noon, Hansford...
inforney.com
More rainfall expected in East Texas region tonight, Tuesday
Meteorologists say heavy rain will continue today in East Texas. The National Weather Service of Shreveport says moderate to heavy rain will fall across the region into the evening hours. "Can't rule out some downburst winds in some of the stronger convection, given the high moisture and marginal instability in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
KLTV
Boat, dock destroyed by fire at Cedar Creek Reservoir
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - A boat and dock were completely destroyed by a fire at Cedar Creek Reservoir early Thursday morning. According to a social media post by the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were paged to a fire investigation at Cedar Creek Reservoir. Upon arrival, a boat dock and boat was found on fire. Due to being shorthanded, Payne Springs and Caney City were paged to assist. Units cleared the scene at 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane of I-20 W closed near Highway 271
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials reported that a lane is closed after an accident happened on I-20 westbound at mile marker 577, east of Highway 271. The right lane is closed and cleanup is estimated to be completed around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Road closed in Smith County due to storms
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A road was closed in Smith County after heavy storms moved through the area on Monday. County Road 334 was washed out north of County Road 328. Officials put up barricades to divert traffic, said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis. Smith County crews have also been out on the roads […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Operation Buzzard
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 2 hours...
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
KLTV
On heels of Upshur County blaze, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained by expert
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A massive tire fire in Big Sandy drew in a small army of responders to contain it Tuesday night. It happened on Private Road 3390, off of Almond Road, north of Highway 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. Fire crews arrived to a private area off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Rhones Quarter Road extension informational meeting held Thursday
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 7 hours...
easttexasradio.com
Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans
Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
KLTV
TJC Trees Cut Down
Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case...
easttexasradio.com
Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
KHOU
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
KLTV
Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard to deter buzzards
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 1 hour...
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
Comments / 0