ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

NWS: Rainfall in East Texas will help improve drought conditions

A National Weather Service Shreveport meteorologist said current East Texas weather conditions can be summed up in one word — wet. Thanks to heavy rainfall over the weekend and into Monday, NWS Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford said the area’s drought conditions will improve a bit. At noon, Hansford...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

More rainfall expected in East Texas region tonight, Tuesday

Meteorologists say heavy rain will continue today in East Texas. The National Weather Service of Shreveport says moderate to heavy rain will fall across the region into the evening hours. "Can't rule out some downburst winds in some of the stronger convection, given the high moisture and marginal instability in...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Marion, TX
City
Winona, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall

The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
KLTV

Boat, dock destroyed by fire at Cedar Creek Reservoir

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - A boat and dock were completely destroyed by a fire at Cedar Creek Reservoir early Thursday morning. According to a social media post by the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were paged to a fire investigation at Cedar Creek Reservoir. Upon arrival, a boat dock and boat was found on fire. Due to being shorthanded, Payne Springs and Caney City were paged to assist. Units cleared the scene at 6:30 a.m.
MALAKOFF, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road closed in Smith County due to storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A road was closed in Smith County after heavy storms moved through the area on Monday. County Road 334 was washed out north of County Road 328. Officials put up barricades to divert traffic, said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis. Smith County crews have also been out on the roads […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#The Tornado#Disaster Management#Ef 1#Winona High School
KLTV

Operation Buzzard

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 2 hours...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
KICKS 105

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KLTV

Rhones Quarter Road extension informational meeting held Thursday

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 7 hours...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans

Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
KLTV

TJC Trees Cut Down

Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard to deter buzzards

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 1 hour...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.

Comments / 0

Community Policy