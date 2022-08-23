ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Elon Musk's Jet Took A 9-Minute Flight From San Jose to San Francisco

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsQEf_0hS50f4W00

Elon Musk's jet took a nine-minute flight, and the internet is not thrilled, Unilad reported.

Hayden Clarkin, founder of TransitCon, a public transit conference, tweeted about the flight with a picture of the flight path.

"Elon Musk took a 9 minute flight to San Francisco from San Jose, which is 5 stops on Caltrain. I literally have no words," he wrote.

San Francisco and San Jose are about 55 miles apart. On Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) the trip takes about an hour and 40 minutes, per Apple Maps. On Caltrain, the trip takes a little less than two hours.

It's not exactly clear when the flight took place, but, @ElonJet, the Twitter account run by a teen who automatically imports public data tracking Musk's jet into a social media feed, tweeted about it in May, and the account purports to track the Tesla CEO's jet roughly in real-time.

It's unclear if Musk was on the plane during this particular ride. He did not respond right away to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Elon Musk has offered the teen as much as $5,000 to shut the tracking account down, per Protocol.

The tweet from Clarkin inspired a host of strong reactions. He tweeted "Going into my DMs to defend your lord and savior Elon Musk is just going to stay unread," and followed up with "Elon Musk fans… phew."

There were comments about carbon emission, speculation the plane was "just" being moved, and calls back to 18th-century France:

Venture capitalist, Om Malik, called it a "Marvel complex."

Social media users have been critiquing celebrities online for their use of private jets. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift's publicist defended herself against claims from an environmental group that she put out 8,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2022, by saying that the plane is "loaned out regularly," per The Guardian.

Kylie Jenner recently posted a picture with Travis Scott and two private jets and said "you wanna take mine or yours?," and another teen's account, @celebjets, revealed that she had just taken a 20–minute private flight, per Futurism. The picture is still up.

Even with increased fuel prices, private plane use is as popular as ever, according to the BBC.

Just 1% of people on the planet cause 50% of the world's carbon emissions, per Transport & Environment.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret SF

High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose

The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Om Malik
Person
Travis Scott
Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'

John Doerr said he missed an opportunity to invest in Tesla in 2007. The venture capitalist chose to invest in a competitor that later went bankrupt instead. Doerr has been known for backing several key companies, including Amazon, Google, and Twitter. Billionaire investor John Doerr said passing up on an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Private Jet#Tesla Cars#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Transitcon#Apple Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade

Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy