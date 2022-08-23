Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Victim of fatal crash near Cleveland identified
Authorities say the young mother who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on FM 787 early Monday morning was Donna Wright, 32, of Cleveland. Wright and her two young sons were traveling westbound on FM 787 when Wright reportedly attempted to pass a westbound 18-wheeler and lost control of her SUV vehicle.
cw39.com
Catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland, Alvin busted
PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) — Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million. On Wednesday, police in Pearland and other law enforcement agencies announced a large-scale, multi-agency investigation. According to...
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Woman killed, 2 young boys critically injured in crash involving big rigs near Cleveland, DPS says
CLEVELAND, Texas — A mother was killed and two children were critically injured Monday in a crash involving two big rigs near Cleveland, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The woman was identified by DPS as 32-year-old Donna Wright. The children, ages 2 and 7, were flown...
dallasexpress.com
Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel
On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom
Jose Luis Navarrete was out on bond for a DWI.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
Dashcam video shows car speed past stopped school bus in Richmond
"An absolutely unacceptable start to the school year," the constable said in a social media post. The first offense fine for passing a stopped bus is more than $1,200.
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
fox26houston.com
Man shot multiple times in SE Houston, hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Authorities responded to a call a little after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Broadway. Police say it’s not clear what happened before the...
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
foxwilmington.com
Texas Family Speaks Out After Overturned Cement Truck Accidentally Kills Toddler
A toddler was accidentally killed when a cement truck fell off of a Texas highway overpass and landed on the SUV. Inside the smashed vehicle were 2-year-old twins strapped into their car seats, along with their mom and grandma. The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas Resendiz was crushed to death. The horrific crash happened three weeks ago in Houston. Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate
Video shows a tanker truck engulfed in flames following a crash on an Arkansas highway. There has been no information released about injuries, deaths or cause of the crash.Aug. 23, 2022.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
