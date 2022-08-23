ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Victim of fatal crash near Cleveland identified

Authorities say the young mother who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on FM 787 early Monday morning was Donna Wright, 32, of Cleveland. Wright and her two young sons were traveling westbound on FM 787 when Wright reportedly attempted to pass a westbound 18-wheeler and lost control of her SUV vehicle.
cw39.com

Catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland, Alvin busted

PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) — Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million. On Wednesday, police in Pearland and other law enforcement agencies announced a large-scale, multi-agency investigation. According to...
PEARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Toyota Tacoma
dallasexpress.com

Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel

On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
HOUSTON, TX
foxwilmington.com

Texas Family Speaks Out After Overturned Cement Truck Accidentally Kills Toddler

A toddler was accidentally killed when a cement truck fell off of a Texas highway overpass and landed on the SUV. Inside the smashed vehicle were 2-year-old twins strapped into their car seats, along with their mom and grandma. The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas Resendiz was crushed to death. The horrific crash happened three weeks ago in Houston. Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency

“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy