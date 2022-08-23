ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Jewelry store on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield burglarized

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A jewelry store on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield was burglarized early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Wethersfield Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry on the Berlin Turnpike after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, police said.

Responders found that the suspects forced their way into the business and fled before police arrived. Police did not specify what was taken from the store.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Morris at 860-721-2900.

