Woman dies after being hit by car in Wallingford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
A woman died after being hit by a car in Wallingford on Monday night, according to police.

The Wallingford Police Department responded to Old Colony Road right around 9 p.m. for a reported car crash where a pedestrian was hit. They found a woman between 45 to 55 years old with severe injuries.

The woman was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is not yet known, police said.

Preliminary investigations into the crash suggest that a Mazda CX-30 was traveling south on Old Colony Road when it hit a pedestrian in a dimly lit portion of the southbound lane, police said. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the driver was not suspected to be under the influence of any drug or alcohol, police said.

This case is being investigated by the Wallingford Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2815.

