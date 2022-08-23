What is the brightest star in the sky? Sirius Star, North Star, ranked.

To an untrained eye, the night sky appears very much a mystery.

The multitude of stars that join our planets in populating an evening sky are fairly anonymous. The brightest star, and the nearest to earth are hardly household names the same way Orion's belt is. But, understanding which star's claim each title and where they are in relation to us can help demystify what sits lightyears away.

Here's what you need to know about the top ten brightest stars, the true status of the north star, and why stars twinkle.

What is the brightest star in the sky?

The brightest star in the night sky is the Sirius star. According to NASA , it is over 20 times brighter than our sun and twice as massive, though it might not appear that way to the naked eye.

Where is the Dog Star?

The Dog Star is another name for Sirius, as it is part of the Canis Majoris, or "Big Dog" constellation.

It's close to Orion's belt, the Christian Science Monitor reports, and for those living in middle to Northern latitudes, the best sightings happen during the winter in the southern part of the sky.

What is the closest star to Earth?

The closest star is a member of the Alpha Centauri star system, according to NASA . It contains three stars, among which Proxima Centauri claims the title of nearest, just under 4.25 light years away from us.

Is Sirius the North Star?

No. The North Star is Polaris , and is actually much dimmer than a lot of its fellow stars.

In fact, the Christian Science Monitor reports it often lands around 50th in ranking of the brightest stars in the night sky.

What is the shiny star next to the moon?

The star you are likely referring to is actually not a star at all. The bright light near the moon in the night sky is the planet Venus.

Venus is the third brightest object in our sky, second only to the sun and moon.

Venus seen next to the Moon in July 2018. NASA/Bill Dunford

What is the brightest planet in the sky?

Venus is the brightest of the planets in our solar system.

No planet other planet will ever be brighter unless it goes supernova, the University of Southern Maine's planetarium reports.

Why do stars twinkle?

Reporting from The Conversation reveals that a star's twinkle is an optical illusion. As the light emitted from a star moves through our atmosphere, it is bent by the different layers.

The hot and cold layers of air in our atmosphere continue to move, and as a result, the light is bent in different ways, making the star appear to twinkle.

What are the top 10 brightest stars?

The ten brightest stars in our night sky are:

Sirius

Canopus

Rigil Kentaurus

Arcturus

Vega

Capella

Rigel

Procyon

Achernar

Betelgeuse

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the brightest star in the sky? Sirius Star, North Star, ranked.