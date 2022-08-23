Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema compliments 345-pound freshman OL: 'He resembles a van'
Bret Bielema delivered a hilarious compliment about 1 of his freshman offensive lineman on his radio show. Joey Wagner of 247Sports posted the quote on his Twitter account. Bielema stated that freshman Hunter Whitenack, who is 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, “resembles a van”. Whitenack was a 3-star OL out of New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 19 recruit from Indiana and No. 96 OT from the 2022 class.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tough Road Ahead For Tigers After 7-0 Win
The Warsaw Tigers boys’ soccer side scored 26 goals in their three victories among the last eight days, the most recent a 7-0 win over the Huntington North Vikings Tuesday evening on the pitch at the Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC). Goalkeepers Nehemiah Wright and Raul Carbajal posted a shutout.
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
harborcountry-news.com
Michigan Mercantile shops popping up in downtown New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way. Shore (located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s) made its debut on Aug. 17,. Julie Peterson, head of retail for Michigan Mercantile Development, said the store...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
xrock1039.com
Humane Indiana Wildlife 2022 Festival of Owls
In Valparaiso, more than 500 people are expected to attend the annual Festival of Owls hosted by Humane Indiana Wildlife Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9 am to 4 pm. Humane Indiana Director of Wildlife Nicole Harmon says the day-long family-friendly event features presentations from eight educators across the state. Sponsorships and tickets for the event are available at www.humaneindiana.org . Eight owl species are native to Indiana.
hometownnewsnow.com
Body of Man Discovered in Yard
(La Porte, IN) - A badly decomposed man's body was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found around noon in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not too far from the La Porte County fairgrounds.
22 WSBT
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
95.3 MNC
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
hometownnewsnow.com
Truck Stop Construction Closer to Reality
(La Porte County, IN) - Work has started on running water and sewer lines underneath Interstate 94 to the site of a proposed truck stop outside Michigan City. The lines will serve a Love’s truck stop and convenience store planned just south of the U.S 421 interchange. Matt Reardon...
WNDU
Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home. Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23. The business sells various home décor items from local vendors. But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up...
Great Lakes Now
Leaking landfills: Unregulated coal ash poses a buried, brewing threat to Lake Michigan and beyond, new lawsuit says
At almost 300 sites on the Great Lakes and coast to coast, unregulated buried and landfilled coal ash is putting water supplies at risk, alleges a federal lawsuit filed August 25. This threat is in addition to contamination from up to 700 coal ash repositories that are covered by 2015...
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
abc57.com
Pumpkin Trains return this October
Pumpkin Trains are back this year! The Hoosier Valley Railroad will be hosting its annual Pumpkin Trains for a train ride through the countryside with a stop at a pumpkin patch. The trains will leave the depot in North Judson at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m....
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
Inside Indiana Business
Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain
Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
22 WSBT
