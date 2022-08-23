Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown Minute
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Brian Cashman tests faith of Yankees fans again with Jordan Montgomery comments
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says that he has zero regrets trading Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees were among the most active teams at the trade deadline, but were they a bit too active? They brought in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, starting pitcher Frankie Montas, and relief pitcher Scott Effross to bolster their respective positions. But, the team decided to move on from pitcher Jordan Montgomery, trading him to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is still recovering from a foot injury.
D-backs hope to solve White Sox’s Johnny Cueto
Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury
The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees pitcher Zack Britton begins rehab assignment
New York Yankees left-handed reliever Zack Britton begins a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Wednesday. Britton is scheduled
Yardbarker
Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition
The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview
It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
