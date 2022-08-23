Saucon Valley football countdown to kickoff: Cohesive Panthers ready to reverse fortunes, plus 3 things to know

Travis Riefenstahl’s summer could not have gone any slower. He can blame it on having a room with a view.

“I haven’t slept a full night in I don’t know how long,” the Saucon Valley senior said. “I live right there . My room looks out onto the football stadium, so I just stare at the field. I don’t have a choice.”

Riefenstahl has played quarterback since he was 5 years old, but he’s had the misfortune of being a year younger than 2022 graduate Dante Mahaffey.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Riefenstahl studied and practiced every day, waiting for his time. The senior’s time is this fall.

“I never doubted his readiness,” Panthers coach Brad Trembler said. “He loves this, loves football. He really embraced the opportunity, seeing how excited he was. He got those starts under his belt [last year], wins under belt.

“He’s fearless. He’s coachable. Everything he does is with full effort. He’s a good athlete. He can run with it and really improved throwing the football.”

Riefenstahl got a taste of starting varsity games last season when Mahaffey was injured. He’s ready to lead Saucon Valley into the postseason as the full-time starter.

He completed 34 of 70 passes last year for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three rushing TDs.

Riefenstahl won’t have to be a hero. He’ll have weapons to throw the ball to, including Alex Magnotta, who had four of his 21 catches in 2021 go for scores; Jack Robertson, Braden Weiss and Andrew Gilbert.

Ty Pfizenmayer and Jared Rohn anchor a solid group of runners with distinct styles. Landon Beckowski and Josh Torres also are expected to contribute in the backfield. Torres missed all of last year after running for three scores in five games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

There also is a lot of experience on the offensive line, which was decimated last season by injuries.

Riefenstahl’s only goal is team oriented.

“Every year we want to win districts,” he said. “I don’t think you should shoot for anything other than winning every single game.”

Three things to know about the Panthers

1. Cultural adjustment

Saucon Valley went to Emmaus a couple months ago for a 7 on 7 scrimmage. It did not go well for the Panthers. Trembler took that experience as an opportunity to tell the players that changes were needed.

“We wanted to make it less about football and more about building a culture, attitude and character,” the Saucon Valley coach said. “I think as a group we’ve matured. I felt early in the summer that we were a little too happy at times. I want them to have fun, but they were not grasping everything.

“We went up to Emmaus, got worked over a little. We made it a point from then on out to have something we can rest our hats on at the end of the day. They’ve really embraced it.”

The attitude adjustment has worked so far because everyone from the first-year varsity players to the senior leaders have bought in.

There is accountability and effort each day. There is support and encouragement.

“We were a little individualized last year,” Pfizenmayer said. “We’re more one this year. Maybe there was a change of mentality because we saw what happened last year. It didn’t work.”

Saucon Valley finished 5-6 last season, losing to Bangor in the Eastern Conference championship game. It was the second consecutive losing record for a talented group of Panthers. Injuries did not help, but they now realize that a winning culture would have changed things for the better.

“It keeps us hungry,” Riefenstahl said. “It’s something we noticed this summer. I’m not very good talking. It’s something to work on as a leader, but I can lead in every drill by not dogging anything.”

2. Getting defensive

Saucon Valley gave up 295 points in 11 games last season and generated only 13 turnovers. Those numbers could be better this season because there is a wealth of talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebackers Pfizenmayer, who has 234 career tackles, and Jared Rohn, who 87 tackles in eight games last year before suffering a life-threatening injury, lead the group. Rohn will be a linebacker-defensive end hybrid this season. Sophomore Josiah Hernandez and Landon Beckowski also are at linebacker.

Sophomores Caleb Grim and Eli Torres are up front along with senior Bret Sheasley and a couple newcomers.

The secondary also will have a new face or two. Weiss, Gilbert and first-year senior Ray Santiago are battling for two cornerback spots.

“Santiago is a different kind of athlete,” Trembler said. “I have not seen an athlete like him in five years around here. He’s small, but very gifted.”

Riefenstahl and Robertson are the safeties.

Grim moves from right tackle to left tackle on the offensive line. He started every game last season as a freshman. He’ll be joined by Brock Kovacs, Torres, Owen Frederick and Joey Griffith. Caleb Laudenslager and Sheasley are in the mix, too.

3. Saucon Valley’s schedule (7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday: Notre Dame-GP

Sept. 2: Salisbury

Sept. 10: at Wilson, noon

Sept. 16: Bangor

Sept. 23: at Pottsville

Sept. 30: Northwestern

Oct. 7: at Southern Lehigh

Oct. 14: Blue Mountain

Oct. 21: at Lehighton

Oct. 28: Palisades

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com .