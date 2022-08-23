ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

A Tempest Fantasy, Unraveled

By Lary Bloom
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzkxQ_0hS4zNst00
Lary Bloom photo Between dips in the Brewster Fountain, Lucca apparently found time to audition for The Tempest.

In the days prior to opening night of Shakespeare’s The Tempest” at Edgerton Park, small comedy was afoot, none of it played out by members of Actors Equity.

At the heart of it, I was wondering whether our pooch, Lucca, could attend his first play.

In previous productions of Elm Shakespeare Company, now in its 27th year of performing under the stars, we’d seen some canines apparently enjoy the staging without adding an impertinent woof to the script.

Lucca, an Italian water dog, perhaps more attuned to the operas of Puccini, seemed quite interested in the preparations for this summer’s Bard production, including rehearsal scenes and apparently the taste of a few unattended props.

As for me, I found myself more and more anticipating this production. The reason seemed obvious. Covid, among its damaging effects but not much discussed, robbed us of art when we needed its uplift the most.

So my imagination took over. I said to our nearly two-year old canine, ​“Ah, a natural thespian you are, Lucca. I mean with all that emoting every day about wanting to go outside, or playing with the ball, or coming to this park to have reunions with your pals. Maybe you should audition as an understudy for The Tempest, even though Shakespeare didn’t think to include any parts for fidos? I mean, in casting nowadays, anybody can play anybody.”

At that moment, however, he seemed to ignore the career advice as he ran toward the fountain. He loves to splash in the top part, though unaware that he owes a great debt to the early owners of the land, Eli Whitney, and then the Industrialist Frederick F. Brewster, who willed these gorgeous 25 acres to the city. A spectacular gift. Even if this brief history camouflages the salient point that the original owners were Native Americans.

The lesson in origins would be too much for little Lucca, but I thought of revealing to him some of the great lines from ​“The Tempest” as a way to inspire him. I could have quoted at least one, which I first came across in college, but way back then I had no idea of its perpetual application to life, in whatever century.

“Lucca, can you believe this sentence, written eons before you were born. Just listen to it. I bellowed, as if I were on stage myself, ​‘Hell is empty. All the Devils are here!’ ”

“Do you get that? It certainly applies to the politics of these days, though I remain unsuccessful at interesting you in that vital subject. You seem to think life is nothing but enjoying yourself. What a crazy idea.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfJw3_0hS4zNst00
During final days of rehearsal on the new set, the noises from the stage attracted canine ears.

One afternoon, Suzanne (known to Lucca as Gigi) and I were sitting on our favorite park bench near the Brewster Fountain. We were assuming Lucca was dipping into the water for relief from the 90 degrees of the afternoon. But he wasn’t.

Apparently, he had taken the audition idea to heart. There are, after all, a few nonspeaking roles in the show, graceful figures that rearrange the furnishings, which of course Lucca is natural at. His CV lists a variety of expert alterations of woodwork and couch material, not to mention costumes as well (shoes, a rain coat pocket, a new pair of Loveable underpants).

Yes, that might work.

However, his audition didn’t seem to go well. We presumed this when someone in the tent where the director and other major figures sat, warmly shouted, ​“Whose fucking dog is this?” We guessed, correctly as it turned out, that Lucca wouldn’t get a callback.

Well, not only did he not qualify for any role, but he didn’t even attend the play. As we made preparations to go to the fourth night of the run, we worried that Lucca, perhaps affrighted by the opening storm scene, would run up to stage and try to save all the sailors, thereby giving the cast members some measure of agita.

So, Lucca stayed home, but we were so glad we didn’t. Friends, who had planted their lawn chairs close to the stage, met us there, and in the hour before the action began, we spoke of our great good fortune, living long enough to see live theater again, to enjoy a fine picnic dinner, and to sip from libations that one shouldn’t transport to a public park. We noticed two small canines near us, neither making a fuss, and wondered if we had missed an opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njdDX_0hS4zNst00
Even the crickets roared their approval at curtail call. But not Lucca, who learned firsthand of the heartbreak of showbiz.

But, as the show proceeded, there were good signs. I realized, for example, my usual understanding of at least 53 percent of Shakespeare’s dialogue was still in force – I hadn’t lost that special gift even after the Covid interval. Also flashes of New Haven theatrical moments flashed before my eyes.

Elm Shakespeare’s ​“Twelfth Night” was so joyous, I demanded a sequel, ​“Thirteenth Night”; Long Wharf’s production of Tom Stoppard’s ​“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” in which the relatively minor character, a confused fellow named Hamlet, walked across the stage while munching on a Danish; the witty and sad ​“Realistic Joneses,” by Will Eno, at Yale Rep, and more recent powerful stuff from playwright Branden Jacobs Jenson; and any number of magical moments at the storied Shubert Theater.

As ​“The Tempest” at Edgerton came close to its ending, as even as a million crickets seemed to be joining in the chorus appreciating the resuscitation of live acting, and all seemed well again on a magical island, I had evidence on my cheeks of what the whole experience meant to me. When I cry at the end of a comedy, I am reminded that art is the heart of life, and I wish all the Devils who call themselves public servants would understand that.

Whether Lucca does, I’m not sure. We got home, I told him, ​“The show tasted great.” He thought a minute, and then tilted his head in the way that he does when he knows I’m making a point but can’t discern what it is. ​“Too bad about the audition. Maybe next year.”

Note: The Tempest runs every night but Mondays through Sept. 4. For more info, see elmshakespeare.org. For a full review of this year’s production of The Tempest, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

On Eponymous Album, The Tines Click Into Place

“Collarbone,” the lead single from the latest album by the New Haven-based band The Tines, starts with a simple, steady drumbeat, a pulsing bass, a single guitar chord. It’s a sound that’s taking its time, leaving plenty of space. Having established the atmosphere, the instruments get down to work. The guitar fleshes out its ideas. The bass answers with a melody of its own. A keyboard wriggles in from a corner of the musical space. The drums add their own accents. An echoing voice then takes its place within the music. ​“Chin clamping down on collarbone / talking on the phone / talking on the phone,” it sings. ​“With the one who leaves you prone / makes you feel so known / makes you feel so known.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

'Rock The Valley' Returns To Ansonia On Saturday, Aug. 27

ANSONIA — ​‘Rock the Valley,’ an all-day music festival, is scheduled to return to Nolan Field off Wakelee Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features live bands, vendors, food trucks, a kids zone and a petting zoo. This year’s...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Lorde, Boyz II Men to take the stage this week

Conn. (WTNH) — Popstar Lorde and the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of upcoming acts stopping in the state below:. Monday, August 22 — Sunday, August 28. Dispatch & O.A.R....
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fades & Friendship Converge On Green

“I’m tired of being outside,” said Jazel Brown as he waited in line for a haircut. He’d had a stressful few weeks of missing medication, sleeping in hospital beds, and witnessing a violent attack near the downtown church steps where he typically sleeps. In the middle of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Eyewitness News

Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

Brian McMahon

Brian McMahon, age 68, of Scotland, CT, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday July 26, 2022 in his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Doherty) McMahon. He was born in Derby on July 20, 1954 the son of the late Michael Edward and Joyce (Dillon) McMahon and was a long time resident of Derby before moving to Scotland. Brian worked as a chef for many years before becoming a drug & alcohol counselor at Community health resources . He was a graduate of Derby High School class of 1972 and a Past Captain of the East End Hose Firehouse. He very much enjoyed camping.
SCOTLAND, CT
New Haven Independent

“Exchange” Prompts Art Treasure Hunt

A garage full of treasures. A squirrel on a tightrope. A tree full of wishes. These are among the discoveries that await those who embark on The Exchange, a treasure hunt of an art show that is the brainchild of New Haven-based artists Suzan Shutan and Howard el-Yasin of SomethingProjects.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Elaine M. Beardsley

Elaine M. Beardsley, age 82, entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2022, at Advanced Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Beardsley. Elaine was born in Caribou Maine on September 6, 1939, daughter of the late David and Mary...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Stoppard
thebeveragejournal.com

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill Launches Benefit

New Haven’s Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill partnered with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to launch a new cocktail and appetizer benefitting the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard anchored in talent, equity and sustainability. Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho incorporates fresh and sustainable ingredients in keeping with the foundation’s mission. Shell & Bones is connected with the organization through its Smart Catch seal, highlighting the venue for its serving of seafood fished or farmed in environmentally-responsible ways, the only restaurant in the state currently holding the seal. The Sippin’ Shelly cocktail, which features Tito’s infused with rhubarb, berry aloe syrup and lemon, and the appetizer, a squid ink blini features gravlax, Tito’s-infused crème fraiche and macerated berries, raises funds through the end of August.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Paulette Haines

Paulette Haines, age 66, entered into eternal rest Friday evening August 19th at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, FL. She was the widow of William E Haines. Paulette was born to Charles and Elizabeth Sultzbach on February 7th, 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Paulette attended Ansonia High School in Ansonia, CT and...
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Kenneth LaCroix

Kenneth LaCroix, age 76, of Oxford, CT and Bradenton, FL entered into rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of 11 years to Candace (Ford) LaCroix. Ken was born in Bridgeport on January 15, 1946 son of the late Joseph and Alice (Morin) LaCroix. He grew up and lived in the Shelton area all his life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School of Bridgeport. After owning a commercial laundry for many years, Ken moved on to work in HVAC and building maintenance for the Shelton Board of Education, most recently as Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. He was a trusted employee and teachers and staff valued his expertise and work ethic until he retired.
OXFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Tempest#Art#Tempest Fantasy#Italian
FOX 61

Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

“Big Dog” Takes Stetson On Jazz History Roll

The first phrase of Scott Joplin’s ​“The Entertainer” flowed from Chris ​“Big Dog” Davis’s fingertips, instantly familiar. But the chord voicings Davis put underneath it felt thoroughly modern. As he proceeded through the classic of American music, Ace Livingston on bass and...
wiltonbulletin.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Valerie Lee

Valerie Lee, age 65 of Ansonia entered eternal rest on August 16, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Valerie lee was born March 31 1957 to the late Walter and Barbra Lee. Valerie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Valerie is survived by her Son Andrew cos and her daughter Marisa cos.. Six grandchildren Cameron Crook-Cos, Natalie Crook-Cos, Jeremiah Cos Jaylisa Cos-White, Khailey Cos and Ezekiel Cos, and her best friend and sole sister of 48 years Laura Thomas. Memorial Services will take place Friday, September 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia Ct. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
New Haven Independent

What Shoes Are In? Black, White, & On Clearance

Ronecia Caserta walked into EbLens looking for what most customers visiting the Whalley Avenue shoe store are eyeing these days: school-appropriate footwear that doesn’t break the bank. Caserta was one of a handful of customers browsing the shoe-filled walls of 60 Whalley Ave. midday on Monday, on the hunt...
New Haven Independent

David Munson

David Munson, age 81, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of the late Grace (Burke) Munson. David was born in Derby son of the late Elmer and Beatrice (Gervis) Munson and was a lifelong Shelton resident.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy