Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Astrophotographers share 'ridiculously detailed' moon shot showing craters, colours and textures of the lunar surface ahead of NASA's Artemis I launch
A 'ridiculously detailed' image of the moon that captures its craters, colours and textures has been shared ahead of NASA's Artemis I launch next week. The 174-megapixel picture was put together by two American astrophotographers who combined more than 200,000 individual moon shots into one image. Arizona-based Andrew McCarthy worked...
Digital Trends
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch
The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
Digital Trends
Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation
NASA is just over a week away from the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in a mission that will mark the start of a new era of space exploration. Sitting atop the SLS rocket when it blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program
As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A half century after the end of NASA's Apollo era, the U.S. space agency's long-anticipated bid to return astronauts to the moon's surface remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board.
Artemis Accords: Why the international moon exploration framework matters
As Artemis 1 prepares for an epic launch toward the moon, NASA and a space law expert discuss the Artemis Accords governing the agency's future missions, alongside international partners.
Here's how to follow NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission in real time after launch
You can follow NASA's epic Artemis 1 moon mission in real time after it lifts off next week. NASA will launch an Artemis 1 tracking website on Sunday (Aug. 28), the day before the mission is scheduled to lift off. Artemis 1 will see the debut of the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, which will send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on an approximately 40-day journey around the moon and back.
SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea again
SpaceX launched another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit today (Aug. 19) and aced a rocket landing at sea.
Return to flight: NASA's Artemis 1 mission to launch using space shuttle-used parts
More than a decade after NASA landed its last space shuttle, parts from all five orbiters are set to launch again, this time to the moon. Components from 83 shuttle missions are on Artemis 1.
On This Day In Space: Aug. 26, 1978: Sigmund Jähn becomes 1st German in space
On Aug. 26, 1978, cosmonaut and pilot Sigmund Jähn became the first German to fly in space.
Morpheus Space makes big moves in the booming satellite mobility industry (exclusive)
Morpheus Space President István Lőrincz weighs in on the evolution of its satellite propulsion systems and the future.
Artemis 1 paves way for European tech and astronauts on the moon
NASA may be returning humans to the moon, but Europe is only getting its first shot through the Artemis partnership, which may see a European orbiting the moon in 2025 and a Europe-made lander touching down on Earth's natural companion later in the 2030s. The European Space Agency (ESA) is...
International Space Station: Facts about the orbital laboratory
The International Space Station (ISS) is a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space.
Watch NASA's Artemis 1 SLS megarocket moon launch for free with these live webcasts
NASA just released details of its free online broadcast of the mega rocket’s upcoming Moon mission. NASA's huge Artemis 1 rocket is counting down to a planned Aug. 29 launch to the moon and when it does, you'll be able to watch the historic mission live online for free.
As NASA nears return to the moon with Artemis program, lunar scientists' excitement reaches fever pitch
With NASA's return to the moon with Artemis moving ever closer, lunar scientists look forward to the possibilities for science.
SpaceX and T-Mobile partner up to link satellites to cell phones
Ending cellular dead zones in the U.S. is the ultimate goal.
Terran Orbital Integrates LunIR into NASA’s Space Launch System
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, integrated the Lunar Infrared imaging spacecraft, also known as LunIR into NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). With its unprecedented power and capabilities, SLS is the only rocket that will be able to send the Orion capsule, astronauts, and cargo directly to the Moon on a single mission. LunIR will fly by the Moon and collect surface thermography as a secondary payload on Artemis 1 – a test mission for SLS. After the flyby, the 6U satellite will conduct technology demonstrations related to deep-space operations for future Mars missions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005055/en/ LunIR is fully integrated within the Orion Stage Adapter aboard NASA’s Space Launch System (Image Credit: NASA)
