Judge won't delay redistricting lawsuit

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
A judge has refused to delay a lawsuit challenging the legislature's congressional redistricting maps.

In an order handed down late Monday, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson denied a request by lawyers representing the Utah State Legislature and the Utah Attorney General's Office to stay the case , pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision in another lawsuit. The judge said there is no indication how that case would impact the lawsuit in Utah and it is not necessarily prudent to halt the litigation.

A hearing is scheduled Wednesday on a request to dismiss the lawsuit filed against the state by the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government . They accuse the legislature of illegal gerrymandering in approving congressional redistricting maps that tilt heavily toward Republicans .

The maps that the legislature approved carve Salt Lake County up into the four congressional districts.

