ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County football: Lake Minneola reloads after letdown, others add coaches

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrDa5_0hS4z55400
Lake Minneola's Dylan Thomaselli is among returning players being looked upon to help the Hawks get back to the FHSAA postseason. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Lake Minneola is far removed from its appearance in an FHSAA football state championship game two seasons ago but hasn’t forgotten the feel.

After losing big vs. Miami Central in the 2020 state final, the Hawks missed the playoffs last fall while stumbling to a 6-4 finish.

“It fueled me and the group,” Lake Minneola coach Walter Banks said. “With success comes distractions, and I’ve got to do a better job with helping them deal with that. That was our biggest issue last year.”

The Hawks will be talented on defense despite returning only two starters, which includes seniors Ethan Cole in the secondary and Dylan Thomaselli at defensive end. Junior Quintin Taylor (WR/DB) has caught the attention of college coaches entering his first varsity season.

The return of three offensive lineman who suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries last year complements skill-position players such as John Celestin (RB) and Braylon Knauth (WR). Senior quarterback Quinn Niemann is a transfer from Bishop Moore.

A return to the playoffs hinges on winning a new Class 4 Suburban district made up of county rivals Groveland South Lake and Clermont East Ridge and Ocala schools Forest and West Port.

The Hawks have won 12 in a row vs. Lake County opponents since 2018 .

South Lake, which brings back key contributors among its 15 returning starters, added Fletcher Williams as an offensive line coach and Greg King as a defensive assistant.

Senior outside linebacker Garrett Lumpkin had 7 sacks and averaged 7 tackles per game last fall. Sophomore quarterback Greg McKinnond and senior running back Jahnear Allen return as leading rushers.

East Ridge hired Donnie Burchfield as its third coach in three seasons. Burchfield was a Knights assistant in the mid-2000s and Mount Dora head coach in 2015. He also worked briefly at Tavares and spent 15 years at South Lake before assisting in 2021 at Eustis.

Eustis missed the playoffs despite turning in a 7-3 record. The return of receiver Tyree Patterson and additions of running back Jalen McKay and receiver/defensive back Jermaine Thomas from Tavares will help carry the Panthers.

“We feel like we got cheated out of a playoff spot, so this year we want to finish it off and go as far as we can because we have a lot of seniors on this team,” Patterson said.

Eustis matches up with Mount Dora, Umatilla and The Villages Charter in Class 2S District 10.

Mount Dora returns 1,200-yard rusher Dante Johnson-Turner and four starters on the offensive line in its first season under head coach Luke Hutchinson.

Junior middle linebacker Russell Fickett led the Hurricanes in tackles last year. Senior quarterback/safety Matthew Butler is a Tavares transfer and junior receiver/defensive back Kam Pickard moves in from Leesburg.

Umatilla returns 16 starters from a team that registered four wins in a season for only the second time since 2015. Junior lineman Nick Adams and seniors Eli O’Brien (SS) and Jeric Hutto (RB) are among top players.

Tavares turns to former Umatilla and Mount Dora coach Tim Smith after reaching the postseason for the first time since 2004.

The Bulldogs, inexperienced after graduating a large senior class, will tangle with Leesburg, Belleview and Ocala Vanguard in Class 3S District 5.

“Winning begets winning, so hopefully some of that rolls over,” Smith said. “I want to have a program year after year that can be competitive, not one good season every so often, and that starts in the weight room and treating kids the right way.”

Leesburg senior CJ Johnson, who was stellar last season on offense and special teams, could see additional playing time in the secondary.

“He’s the kind of kid that can change the complexion of a game in one play,” Leesburg coach Mark Oates said. “He energizes us, and he’s not afraid of failure.”

Lake County

Public school teams at a glance:

East Ridge Knights

Coach: Donnie Burchfield (1st year, 0-0; 4-5 career, 1 season)

2021: 0-10, missed 7A playoffs

Eustis Panthers

Coach: Frank Scott (3rd year, 10-7; 18-19 career, 4 seasons)

2021: 7-3, missed 5A playoffs

Lake Minneola Hawks

Coach: Walter Banks (8th year, 43-33; 66-60 career, 12 seasons)

2021: 6-4, missed 6A playoffs

Leesburg Yellow Jackets

Coach: Mark Oates (6th year, 15-33)

2021: 6-5, 5A region quarterfinals

Mount Dora Hurricanes

Coach: Luke Hutchinson (1st year, 0-0)

2021: 3-7, missed 5A playoffs

South Lake Eagles

Coach: LaQuentin Taylor (2nd year, 2-8)

2021: 2-8, missed 6A playoffs

Tavares Bulldogs

Coach: Tim Smith (1st year, 0-0; 62-60 career, 12 seasons)

2021: 9-2, 5A region quarterfinals

Umatilla Bulldogs

Coach: Charles Cerney (4th year, 9-21)

2021: 6-5, 4A region quarterfinals

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Complete Orange County football preview

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Orange County high school football fans usually celebrate a lot more than the holidays when December rolls around. Area teams have become used to vying for a big gift: a state championship. Since 2001, Apopka, Bishop Moore Catholic, and Orlando Dr. Phillips have combined for five ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Miami, FL
Lake County, FL
Education
City
Eustis, FL
City
Tavares, FL
City
Minneola, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Mount Dora, FL
County
Lake County, FL
City
Belleview, FL
Lake County, FL
Sports
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
Orlando Weekly

CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
flaglernewsweekly.com

David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 — AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “With his experience...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
floridasportsman.com

Savage Axis II 243 Lake County

For sale is a Savage Axis in 243. This has the Accutrigger and is unfired. I’m asking $375.00. Willing to meet in the greater CFL area to make the sale. Trying to downsize and thin the herd.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways

Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#South Lake#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hawks#Fhsaa#Miami Central#Forest
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
yourcommunitypaper.com

SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening

SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
GREENVILLE, OH
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy