Lake County football: Lake Minneola reloads after letdown, others add coaches

Lake Minneola's Dylan Thomaselli is among returning players being looked upon to help the Hawks get back to the FHSAA postseason. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Lake Minneola is far removed from its appearance in an FHSAA football state championship game two seasons ago but hasn’t forgotten the feel.

After losing big vs. Miami Central in the 2020 state final, the Hawks missed the playoffs last fall while stumbling to a 6-4 finish.

“It fueled me and the group,” Lake Minneola coach Walter Banks said. “With success comes distractions, and I’ve got to do a better job with helping them deal with that. That was our biggest issue last year.”

The Hawks will be talented on defense despite returning only two starters, which includes seniors Ethan Cole in the secondary and Dylan Thomaselli at defensive end. Junior Quintin Taylor (WR/DB) has caught the attention of college coaches entering his first varsity season.

The return of three offensive lineman who suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries last year complements skill-position players such as John Celestin (RB) and Braylon Knauth (WR). Senior quarterback Quinn Niemann is a transfer from Bishop Moore.

A return to the playoffs hinges on winning a new Class 4 Suburban district made up of county rivals Groveland South Lake and Clermont East Ridge and Ocala schools Forest and West Port.

The Hawks have won 12 in a row vs. Lake County opponents since 2018 .

South Lake, which brings back key contributors among its 15 returning starters, added Fletcher Williams as an offensive line coach and Greg King as a defensive assistant.

Senior outside linebacker Garrett Lumpkin had 7 sacks and averaged 7 tackles per game last fall. Sophomore quarterback Greg McKinnond and senior running back Jahnear Allen return as leading rushers.

East Ridge hired Donnie Burchfield as its third coach in three seasons. Burchfield was a Knights assistant in the mid-2000s and Mount Dora head coach in 2015. He also worked briefly at Tavares and spent 15 years at South Lake before assisting in 2021 at Eustis.

Eustis missed the playoffs despite turning in a 7-3 record. The return of receiver Tyree Patterson and additions of running back Jalen McKay and receiver/defensive back Jermaine Thomas from Tavares will help carry the Panthers.

“We feel like we got cheated out of a playoff spot, so this year we want to finish it off and go as far as we can because we have a lot of seniors on this team,” Patterson said.

Eustis matches up with Mount Dora, Umatilla and The Villages Charter in Class 2S District 10.

Mount Dora returns 1,200-yard rusher Dante Johnson-Turner and four starters on the offensive line in its first season under head coach Luke Hutchinson.

Junior middle linebacker Russell Fickett led the Hurricanes in tackles last year. Senior quarterback/safety Matthew Butler is a Tavares transfer and junior receiver/defensive back Kam Pickard moves in from Leesburg.

Umatilla returns 16 starters from a team that registered four wins in a season for only the second time since 2015. Junior lineman Nick Adams and seniors Eli O’Brien (SS) and Jeric Hutto (RB) are among top players.

Tavares turns to former Umatilla and Mount Dora coach Tim Smith after reaching the postseason for the first time since 2004.

The Bulldogs, inexperienced after graduating a large senior class, will tangle with Leesburg, Belleview and Ocala Vanguard in Class 3S District 5.

“Winning begets winning, so hopefully some of that rolls over,” Smith said. “I want to have a program year after year that can be competitive, not one good season every so often, and that starts in the weight room and treating kids the right way.”

Leesburg senior CJ Johnson, who was stellar last season on offense and special teams, could see additional playing time in the secondary.

“He’s the kind of kid that can change the complexion of a game in one play,” Leesburg coach Mark Oates said. “He energizes us, and he’s not afraid of failure.”

Lake County

Public school teams at a glance:

East Ridge Knights

Coach: Donnie Burchfield (1st year, 0-0; 4-5 career, 1 season)

2021: 0-10, missed 7A playoffs

Eustis Panthers

Coach: Frank Scott (3rd year, 10-7; 18-19 career, 4 seasons)

2021: 7-3, missed 5A playoffs

Lake Minneola Hawks

Coach: Walter Banks (8th year, 43-33; 66-60 career, 12 seasons)

2021: 6-4, missed 6A playoffs

Leesburg Yellow Jackets

Coach: Mark Oates (6th year, 15-33)

2021: 6-5, 5A region quarterfinals

Mount Dora Hurricanes

Coach: Luke Hutchinson (1st year, 0-0)

2021: 3-7, missed 5A playoffs

South Lake Eagles

Coach: LaQuentin Taylor (2nd year, 2-8)

2021: 2-8, missed 6A playoffs

Tavares Bulldogs

Coach: Tim Smith (1st year, 0-0; 62-60 career, 12 seasons)

2021: 9-2, 5A region quarterfinals

Umatilla Bulldogs

Coach: Charles Cerney (4th year, 9-21)

2021: 6-5, 4A region quarterfinals

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .