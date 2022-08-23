ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine State Athletic Conference football: Lake Highland is defending champion

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Lake Highland Prep coach Ben Bullock led the Highlanders to an 11-0 record and SSAC championship in his fifth season with the program. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Returning only four starters on each side of the ball, defending Sunshine State Athletic Conference champion Lake Highland Prep will have a different look after finishing unbeaten last fall.

“You’ve got to build the 2022 team in a different way,” LHP coach Ben Bullock said. “It’ll be a different chemistry, a different way of doing things, and they’ve got to figure out who they are as leaders and who they’re going to be.”

Senior linebackers Daniel Williams and Malachi Marshall-Harris are the heart of the defense. Brothers Romelo Ware (RB) and Cameron Ware (WR) return as explosive playmakers on offense.

The Highlanders will benefit immediately from the addition of junior quarterback Karson Siqueiros-Lasky from Sanford Seminole and offensive lineman Kamal Harris from Oak Ridge.

“He’s a seasoned guy who has played games already at the high school varsity level,” Bullock said of Siqueiros-Lasky. “It seems like he’s been here for years. He’s really folded into our culture and gotten to know the other guys very well.”

Mount Dora Christian will lean on its defense early this season. It returns nine starters to a unit that helped the Bulldogs reach the SSAC final the past two years.

That defensive group includes multi-purpose three-year senior captains Isaiah Bryant and Matt McKenzie, who both rarely leave the field. Receiver/defensive back Kevin Ajjan (East Ridge), linebacker Norman Robinson (Apopka) and kicker/punter Dean Schaeffer (Eustis) will provide an immediate impact.

The Bulldogs lost 14-13 vs. LHP in last year’s championship game after a 1-point loss to the Highlanders in the regular season.

“We’ve turned the page, but the message hasn’t changed,” Mount Dora Christian coach Mike Kintz said. “We’ve been working hard ever since spring ball.”

At Central Florida Christian Academy, seniors Marcus McCrimmon Jr. (RB), Jaylin Acevedo (OL), Justin Preaster (WR/DB) and LaVon Hudson (WR/DB) are among seven returning starters for a semifinal team that finished 7-2.

McCrimmon is a 1,700-yard rusher who scored 24 TDs last fall. Junior WR Eric Anaya (East Ridge) and DB Jeremiah Byrdsell (West Orange) are new additions to the roster.

Faith Christian expects a big season from running quarterback Bryant Gerada, who also plays linebacker for a team returning six starters on each side of the ball. Lineman Donnie Getter (34 pancakes) and junior offensive tackle Levi Sableski (6-5, 280) are imposing bodies in the trenches.

Outside linebacker Malik Castro (6 sacks) is joined by defensive end transfers Jaquan McCray from Winter Park and Antquian Neal from Evans.

Second-year coach Bailey Granier takes The Master’s Academy on the road this season for a game at Cincinnati Hills Christian in Ohio while continuing to build a foundation for the program. The team went through coaching changes following the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“One of the biggest things that’s probably overlooked a lot in sports, especially in football, is there’s a certain level of trust and love that goes into this game,” Granier said. “I’m a big proponent of that. If you want guys to play really hard for you, you’ve got to get them to trust you and to care about their teammates.”

Cornerstone Charter underwent a makeover in anticipation of its first SSAC season. That includes a new Turf Field, weight room, uniforms and coaching staff alongside second-year coach Alan Lambert.

“Our roster size should be double from last year with close to 40 players,” Lambert said. “We will be a more physical team, with most players being dedicated to the weight room in the offseason.”

First Academy-Leesburg returns seven starters and “a great core of up-and-coming players,” per first-year coach Canh Bui.

Legacy Charter and Deltona Trinity Christian each made late coaching changes over the summer.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference

Independent SSAC area teams at a glance:

Central Florida Christian Eagles

Coach: Jeremy Campbell (6th year, 22-24)

2021: 7-2, SSAC AAAA semifinals

Cornerstone Charter Ducks

Coach: Alan Lambert (2nd year, 0-8)

2021: 0-8, missed 3A playoffs

Faith Christian Lions

Coach: Dave Carrington (3rd year, 6-12)

2021: 5-4, missed SSAC playoffs

First Academy-Leesburg Eagles

Coach: Canh Bui (1st year, 0-0)

2021: 3-6, missed SSAC playoffs

Lake Highland Prep Highlanders

Coach: Ben Bullock (6th year, 28-20; 49-31 career, 8 seasons)

2021: 11-0, SSAC AAAA champions

Legacy Charter Eagles

Coach: Ryan Locuson (1st year, 0-0)

2021: 7-2, SSAC AAAA quarterfinals

Mount Dora Christian Bulldogs

Coach: Mike Kintz (3rd year, 15-6; 29-12 career, 5 seasons)

2021: 8-2, SSAC AAAA runners-up

The Master’s Academy Eagles

Coach: Bailey Granier (2nd year, 4-5)

2021: 4-5, SSAC AAAA quarterfinals

Deltona Trinity Christian Eagles

Coach: Allen Baldwin (1st year, 0-0)

2021: 3-5, missed SSAC playoffs

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

