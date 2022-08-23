Read full article on original website
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.
Truck driver stuck in standstill traffic for 17 hours following fiery I-40 crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday. Tuesday morning, crews made temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. One lane has now been re-opened.
Days of repairs needed on I-40 after fiery crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday. Tuesday morning, crews made temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. One lane has now been re-opened.
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Life Protection Act, widely called Tennessee’s “trigger law,” goes into effect Thursday-- banning abortions across the state. Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Wednesday and re-affirmed his support of the new law. “I think the most important thing is that we...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus. He was just a sophomore in high school. The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.
Planned Parenthood and Gov. Lee discuss trigger ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Planned Parenthood said its fight is far from over in protecting women’s rights. Now that women have to make decisions that take them out of the state, it is more dangerous. In states where abortion is still legal, there are long waits for appointments. Places...
