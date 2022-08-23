ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford

Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
HANFORD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Free Veterans BBQ At The Grove

AHWAHNEE — The Grove Church in Ahwahnee is hosting a free BBQ for all Veterans and their families on Saturday, August 27th. If you are a veteran living in or around the area pack up your family or come alone and enjoy an amazing free BBQ at the Grove Church.
AHWAHNEE, CA
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?

A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

State terminates lease with Ft. Washington Beach Campground

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn't been paid...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

More FOX26 viewers complain of issues with American Home Shield

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — After FOX26 News aired a report about a family struggling with their home warranty company, American Home Shield, complaints about AHS from other families started flooding into our newsroom. Tuesday will mark 3 full months that Cynthia and Kieran Daly have been without air conditioning.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Local truck driving school to provide thousands of jobs to valley transportation industry

FRESNO, Calif. — The valley's growing need for truck drivers and operators make have found its solution with a new partnership aimed at creating thousands of jobs. Local government and business leaders joined to cut the ribbon on Thursday on the new location of the John R. Lawson Truck Driving School located at the former J.D. Food facility on Central Ave. in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
animalpetitions.org

Stop Forcing Roosters to Kill Each Other

Goal: Enact stricter regulations on chicken ownership to help curb the surge in cruel cockfighting operations. Rooster fighting has become an increasingly popular method of entertainment in rural communities and Tulare County, California might just be the new epicenter. Several large scale operation cockfighting rings have been busted in Tulare County this past year, and it is likely that many more exist.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
FRESNO, CA

