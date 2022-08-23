Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford
Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
sierranewsonline.com
Free Veterans BBQ At The Grove
AHWAHNEE — The Grove Church in Ahwahnee is hosting a free BBQ for all Veterans and their families on Saturday, August 27th. If you are a veteran living in or around the area pack up your family or come alone and enjoy an amazing free BBQ at the Grove Church.
New Crumbl Cookies locations open in South Valley
Crumbl Cookies recently opened new locations in several cities nationwide. That includes a new shop on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia and one on 12th Street in Hanford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
KMPH.com
Volunteer team of search and rescue divers joins in to help look for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Wednesday marks seventeen days since Jolissa Fuentes’ family last saw the 22-year-old. “It’s very hard for us. We have that missing piece and we’re not going to be happy or complete until she’s home," said Jolissa's mother, Norma Nuñez. Family,...
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
KMPH.com
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?
A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
sjvsun.com
Overly, Sun-Maid CEO, departs after five-year run of shake ups at raisin packer
Sun-Maid Growers, the Fresno-based raisin and dried fruit processor, announced major changes to its leadership Monday. Harry Overly, who has been the President and CEO since 2017, will move to the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board to aid in a transition at the raisin packer. Overly is...
‘He was a good guy’: Family remembers man who drowned saving girl
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 62-year-old Arthur Caballero said he will always be remembered as not just a great dad, father, and grandfather, but also a hero. “He was a good guy, I love him,” said his son, Arthur Ramirez Caballero, Jr. on the morning of Aug. 24. Back in June 2020, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
State terminates lease with Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn't been paid...
KMPH.com
More FOX26 viewers complain of issues with American Home Shield
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — After FOX26 News aired a report about a family struggling with their home warranty company, American Home Shield, complaints about AHS from other families started flooding into our newsroom. Tuesday will mark 3 full months that Cynthia and Kieran Daly have been without air conditioning.
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
KMPH.com
Local truck driving school to provide thousands of jobs to valley transportation industry
FRESNO, Calif. — The valley's growing need for truck drivers and operators make have found its solution with a new partnership aimed at creating thousands of jobs. Local government and business leaders joined to cut the ribbon on Thursday on the new location of the John R. Lawson Truck Driving School located at the former J.D. Food facility on Central Ave. in Fresno.
Fresno man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 7-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River. Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed […]
animalpetitions.org
Stop Forcing Roosters to Kill Each Other
Goal: Enact stricter regulations on chicken ownership to help curb the surge in cruel cockfighting operations. Rooster fighting has become an increasingly popular method of entertainment in rural communities and Tulare County, California might just be the new epicenter. Several large scale operation cockfighting rings have been busted in Tulare County this past year, and it is likely that many more exist.
Annual Big Fresno Fair job fair happening today with hundreds of positions available
Hundreds of jobs are being offered Thursday for the upcoming Big Fresno Fair, which is less than two months away.
Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
Comments / 0