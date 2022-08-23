Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
seattleschild.com
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion
Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
Chronicle
Flying Saucers Will Return to Chehalis for 75th Anniversary of Famous UFO Sighting
On June 24, 1947, Idaho-based pilot Kenneth Arnold took off from the Chehalis airport on what was supposed to be a simple business trip to Yakima. That routine flight made history when Arnold, approaching Mineral at an altitude of 9,200 feet just before 3 p.m. that day, looked toward Mount Rainier and saw nine large metallic-looking objects flying at incredible speeds in a chain formation.
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
secretseattle.co
Popular Super Six Restaurant Closing To Make Room For Marination
News of the Columbia City Super Six restaurant closing was delivered with a silver lining. Chances are good that if you’ve ever spent a day in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, you’ve enjoyed the Hawaiian comfort food at Super Six. Unfortunately, Super Six announced this week that they are closing. The last day you can eat at Super Six will be Friday, August 26. The good news, however, is that something equally yummy is coming in its place.
KING-5
Seattle Center's International Fountain DJ reveals fountain's secret passages
SEATTLE — It's been the center of Seattle since 1962. And this man has been making its soundtrack since 1996. "I'm James Whetzel and basically I'm the DJ for the International Fountain." Every morning at 10 a.m., the International Fountain at the Seattle Center wakes up — with music...
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Street Fair, Block Party, and Blues Fest
The 7th annual Hilltop Street Fair in Tacoma’s Hilltop Neighborhood is being held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live performances, family-friendly activities, a book giveaway, and more than 100 vendors. Learn more here. South Sound Block Party. Enjoy a series of outdoor concerts...
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Bagels and Night Markets
The Tacoma Night Market is at the Foss Waterway Seaport Maritime Museum this weekend, with food, drink, and art vendors. Join the festivities Aug. 27 from 5-10 p.m. Learn more here. Back Alley Bagel Stand. Stop by an Adam’s Bagels pop-up stand by The Chapel on 4th Avenue in Olympia...
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
southsoundmag.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ Features Recipe by Local 15-Year-Old Pitmaster
Evan Wiederspohn was just 15 years old when he won the “Put it On The Menu” challenge at Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition in Everett last year. His winning “Mac Pull-Aparts" hits menus this week at Famous Dave’s locations in Tukwila and Tacoma. “I worked...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
southsoundmag.com
MultiCare Starts Work on Emergency Facility in Lacey
MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey. When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rabid bat found in Olympia couple’s bedroom
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Family credits cat for killing rabid bat. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Residents of Capitol Hill’s La Quinta fought to have their building saved — Now they’re getting a new La Quinta building behind the old one
While residents at one historic Capitol Hill apartment building are calling for their building to be saved from market forces that will likely bring costly upgrades and higher rents, tenants at another “saved” landmark building are going to get new neighbors. Early filings with the city this summer...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego returns to SEA after 'unusual vibration' from side of plane
SEATTLE - An Alaska Airlines flight headed for San Diego returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane. A spokesperson for Alaska told FOX 13 News that Flight 558 returned to the airport and landed safely Monday...
