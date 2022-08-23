ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

krcrtv.com

Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Plumas County News

Planned power outage to impact La Porte on Wednesday, Aug. 24

A planned power outage will impact about 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte areas on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the planned outage is underway, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is opening a cooling center at the Ponderosa Community Center, located at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Air conditioning, water, snacks restrooms and Wi Fi will be available. Visitors can also charge electronic devices.
LA PORTE, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

illuminAid: Chico nonprofit helping through video

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man started the magazine Videomaker in 1986 and it's still in print. It's for amateurs to develop their video skills. After that success, in 2008, to give back, he started a nonprofit now known as "illluminAid." Matt York presented his passion to fellow Rotarians...
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works

(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE

