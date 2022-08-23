Read full article on original website
Related
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
krcrtv.com
PG&E using helicopters to remove power poles and lines in Feather River Canyon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E began work this week in the Feather River Canyon area of Plumas County between PG&E's Cresta Dam and Bucks Creek Powerhouse removing power poles and lines. PG&E says helicopters are the best method to remove the poles and wires due to the remote and...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Chico hopes public will help pay for homeless services at city-owned shelters and sites
CHICO, Calif. — Chico homeless enforcement is at a standstill, all the while the city opens a charitable homeless fund for the public to help cover the costs to provide services they incur. The city announced that the North Valley Community Foundation Homeless Services Fund opened Wednesday, “a charitable...
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
krcrtv.com
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process
CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Planned power outage to impact La Porte on Wednesday, Aug. 24
A planned power outage will impact about 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte areas on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the planned outage is underway, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is opening a cooling center at the Ponderosa Community Center, located at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Air conditioning, water, snacks restrooms and Wi Fi will be available. Visitors can also charge electronic devices.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
krcrtv.com
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Nearly $300 million awarded in disaster recovery funding for Camp Fire recovery
PARADISE, Calif. — The 2018 Camp Fire continues to wear away Butte County's infrastructure, with experts predicting billions of dollars being needed to repair everything that was damaged. Now, they’re getting millions of dollars to do some of that work in the meantime. Butte County, the Town of...
krcrtv.com
illuminAid: Chico nonprofit helping through video
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man started the magazine Videomaker in 1986 and it's still in print. It's for amateurs to develop their video skills. After that success, in 2008, to give back, he started a nonprofit now known as "illluminAid." Matt York presented his passion to fellow Rotarians...
kubaradio.com
Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works
(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
krcrtv.com
Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
krcrtv.com
Housing units close due to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office announced the closure of several housing units in the jail on Tuesday, citing a lack of staff as the primary factor. Over the last two months, the TCSO says the jail closed three separate housing units because of low staffing.
Comments / 0