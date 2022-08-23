Read full article on original website
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Bleach Cosplay Preps for Aizen's Return
Sosuke Aizen is one of the many major characters making their return with Bleach's new anime, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for the villain's return to the action! After years of waiting and asking for the impossible, Bleach's anime will finally return to properly adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the many massive action franchises airing new episodes this Fall, and fans are excited for the chance to see all of their favorites from the original anime's run back in action with this new series.
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Top Hero, Best Jeanist, a Fem Makeover
The Final Arc is taking place in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga. With each of the members of Class 1-A represented in the battle against All For One, a number of professional heroes are lending a major assist in helping to save Hero Society from destruction. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life one of the top professional heroes in the world of crime-fighting, with Best Jeanist receiving a wild makeover from what we've seen of him in the Shonen franchise.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
Vinland Saga Creator Shares Major Love for Attack on Titan in New Interview
Vinland Saga might not see Vikings fighting against giant behemoths, but the blood and guts of the anime series from Makoto Yukimura is definitely comparable to that seen in the story of the Scout Regiment. In a recent interview, Yukimura was able to sit down with the creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, took the opportunity to talk with one another and revealed that they are two of the biggest fans of one anothers' works.
Black Clover Cliffhanger Puts Major Character in Danger
Black Clover has officially kickstarted the final arc of the manga with a bang, and the final moments of the newest chapter of the series have put a major character in the villain's clutches! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series has wasted no time in jumping into the thick of the action as following a fifteen month time skip from the end of the fight with Lucifero, Asta already found himself in his first big fight with the main villain for the grand finale, Lucius Zogratis. Through this fight we have seen just how deadly of a villain he will turn out to be.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Receives Adorable Homage from Fate/Grand Order Artist
This September, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will return to Netflix with new episodes of the Stone Ocean and Jolyne is set to be in quite the predicament. Before Jolyne Cujoh's big comeback to the small screen, an animator for Fate/Grand Order's anime took the opportunity to give us a new take on the daughter of Jotaro as she continues to try to escape from a maximum-security prison that is fit to bursting with Stand Users under the sway of Pucci the villainous priest.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
Made in Abyss Reveals Season 2 English Dub Release Date
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is now making its way through its slate of episodes overseas, but now has revealed when the English dub of the series will be hitting! The anticipation for the second season of the series was through the roof before it officially premiered as part of the new wave of Summer 2022 anime releases, but there have been many fans who have been waiting for the English dub release of the series. Thankfully it won't be too much longer as Sentai Filmworks has confirmed the Season 2 dub will be making its way to fans later this month.
