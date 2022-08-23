Read full article on original website
Related
Benton and Bryant rally for tiebreaker Salt Bowl
It's called the biggest high school football game in Arkansas. The Benton versus Bryant Salt Bowl draws tens of thousands of fans every year.
hopeprescott.com
Wolves open season with ugly win
LITTLE ROCK – Prescott opened the season with a 47-28 win over long-time conference foe Bismarck Tuesday night in War Memorial Stadium. It was a win, but an ugly one as the Wolves showed there’s still work to be done in the quest for another shot at the AAA state title. Overall, Prescott was flagged 12 times in the game, most for holding, but had two consecutive major penalties after a Bismarck score that allowed the Lions to kick off from the Prescott 30.
KATV
Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" comes to Simmons Bank Arena
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Simmons Bank Arena on August 27th and 28th. For more information or tickets, click here.
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grider Field | This soul food restaurant is in a Pine Bluff airport
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A soul food restaurant in a local airport has made Pine Bluff a food destination!. When you think of amazing soul food, you may not think of your local municipal airport but that’s exactly what we’re talking about this week!. The food being...
Wednesday’s Child: Meet Nodia, a 13-year-old in search of a perfect family
This week, it was all about relaxation; a moment to escape for a little girl who has been through so much.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon
Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center
Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
City of Pine Bluff announces college savings accounts for kids
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The City of Pine Bluff has been working to keep its students from debt and loans in a program that will provide kids as young as 5 years old with savings accounts. "It's important because it's preparing you to be a doctor, to be a...
Little Rock School District welcomes students back for first day of school
The Little Rock School District welcomed students back to the classroom for the first day of school.
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
KATV
1 shot, 1 in custody after Thursday morning shooting incident on 65th St.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident and have arrested a suspect. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of 65th and Wakefield. One victim was shot and taken to a local hospital and treated for...
KATV
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Car crashes into Little Rock home then leaves scene, 1 injured
A person is in the hospital tonight after Little Rock Police say a car drove into his bedroom and took off. It happened on the 7000 block of East Wakefield Drive.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on fatal Stuttgart shootings
The Stuttgart community has mourned the deaths of many young residents who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few years. Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair provided an update Friday regarding some of the fatal shootings in Stuttgart. Zack Geans (February 13, 2019) Zack Geans, 20,...
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
Comments / 0