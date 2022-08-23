ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO