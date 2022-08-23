Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Rome/Floyd LOST Meeting Canceled
****According to a press release, the LOST committee scheduled for Friday, August 26th has been canceled. Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring met once again on Wednesday to try to hammer out a deal for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. Once again,...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Chattooga County Food Service Inspections
All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
wrganews.com
Rome Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in July, down six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said Commissioner Mark...
wrganews.com
Another fight at Rome High School reported, 10 Students Charged
According to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, ten students were charged with a fight at Rome High School on Monday. Of those ten students, two were charged with battery. One of those was a 17-year-old and will be arrested on a warrant. The others were all juveniles ranging...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission
A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August...
10 more Rome High School students arrested after 4th brawl breaks out on campus
ROME, Ga. — Ten more students have been been arrested after yet another brawl broke out at a Floyd County high school Tuesday. The fight was the fourth at Rome High School since last week. At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for participating in...
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedallasnewera.com
Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy
Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
wrganews.com
Rome ACC votes in favor of a Suspension for “Peaches”
On Monday night the Rome Alcohol Control Commission (ACC) met in the Sam King Room to hold a hearing for the consideration of an ACC recommended penalty, a license suspension, for the “Peaches” establishment located on 325 Broad Street. This comes after a large fight took place at...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrganews.com
Rome Police report: Majorie T. Greene Swatted a Second Time
On August 25, 2022, at about 2:53 AM Rome Police officers responded to a second “swatting: call at the residence of Majorie Taylor Greene. This call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home...
wrganews.com
Rome Office of Tourism Calls for entries for Art Exhibition
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for entries for the inaugural Giving Angels Exhibition. The art exhibition will be held at the Rome Area History Center from November 9, 2022, to January 7, 2023. Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork with an angel theme....
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 23rd
Dartanyua Hindsman, age 43 of Norcross, Georgia – Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
CBS 46
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, August 25, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, August 25, 2022 report below.
fox5atlanta.com
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
accesswdun.com
Authorities investigating online threat against Dawson County High School
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received information on August 24, from an out-of-state source, reporting a social media threat toward Dawson County High School students. The threat was posted to a social media site to communicate with others anonymously according to Dawson County officials. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
Comments / 0