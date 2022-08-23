ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Rome/Floyd LOST Meeting Canceled

****According to a press release, the LOST committee scheduled for Friday, August 26th has been canceled. Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring met once again on Wednesday to try to hammer out a deal for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. Once again,...
ROME, GA
allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Chattooga County Food Service Inspections

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in July, down six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said Commissioner Mark...
wrganews.com

Another fight at Rome High School reported, 10 Students Charged

According to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, ten students were charged with a fight at Rome High School on Monday. Of those ten students, two were charged with battery. One of those was a 17-year-old and will be arrested on a warrant. The others were all juveniles ranging...
ROME, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thedallasnewera.com

Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy

Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
DALLAS, GA
wrganews.com

Rome ACC votes in favor of a Suspension for “Peaches”

On Monday night the Rome Alcohol Control Commission (ACC) met in the Sam King Room to hold a hearing for the consideration of an ACC recommended penalty, a license suspension, for the “Peaches” establishment located on 325 Broad Street. This comes after a large fight took place at...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police report: Majorie T. Greene Swatted a Second Time

On August 25, 2022, at about 2:53 AM Rome Police officers responded to a second “swatting: call at the residence of Majorie Taylor Greene. This call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat. Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Office of Tourism Calls for entries for Art Exhibition

Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for entries for the inaugural Giving Angels Exhibition. The art exhibition will be held at the Rome Area History Center from November 9, 2022, to January 7, 2023. Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork with an angel theme....
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 23rd

Dartanyua Hindsman, age 43 of Norcross, Georgia – Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
ROSWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities investigating online threat against Dawson County High School

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received information on August 24, from an out-of-state source, reporting a social media threat toward Dawson County High School students. The threat was posted to a social media site to communicate with others anonymously according to Dawson County officials. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA

