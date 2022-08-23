Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Related
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
actionnews5.com
Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday. Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution. There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting. ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
getnews.info
Jesus Walks Launches the Blood of Jesus Sneakers and 2023 By Faith Designer Collection to Help Combat Food Insecurity in Memphis, Tennessee
Part of the proceeds from the sales of the Blood of Jesus sneakers and the 2023 By Faith designers will be used in supporting the food disparity concerns in Memphis and other parts of the United States. Food insecurity is an ongoing issue especially for seniors and children in Memphis...
Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
CANCELED: MPD searches for man with schizophrenia who walked away from care home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7:36 A.M. MPD has canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Adahnis Jenkins. No further details were released. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a City Watch alert for a missing man with schizophrenia. Adahnis Jenkins, 22, was last seen Thursday morning in the 3200...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam Cooper crash kills one person
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
actionnews5.com
‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
‘When I got the call, I fainted’: Mom wants answers after house set on fire with son inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An Indianola, Mississippi mother is asking for the public’s help finding the person who set a Frayser house on fire with her son inside. Christine Atkins Gray said her son was cleaning out a property he owned on Suncrest Street last month when someone started the fire. The body of James Atkins, […]
Firefighter injured in overnight crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12-Year-Old Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle collision occurred in Parkway Village Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a white truck struck a student from [..]
Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
millington-news.com
BREAKING NEWS: Harrold building to become VA Clinic
The former E.A. Harrold Elementary will soon be the future home to a Regional Veterans’ Affairs Medical Clinic. The building located at 4943 West Union Road was the home to educating several students from Millington for 99 years. News came down to officials in the Millington Municipal Schools Central Office for the awarding of a contract that approves the renovations of the building.
Community Changers: DeSoto Hope helping cancer patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our community. This week, we caught up with a group brightening spirits during difficult times. Rosemary Alexander-Ledbetter was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in May. Every two weeks, Rosemary goes to West Cancer Clinic in DeSoto […]
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another critically injured after a crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard. The crash happened Thursday at Sam Cooper and High Point Terrace, east of Highland. Memphis Police officers responded to a three-car crash just after 11 a.m. According to MPD, one victim...
Comments / 0