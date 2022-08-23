Read full article on original website
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
La Crosse PD: 40 window smashes reported in mid-August
From Friday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 23, there were 40 reports of people smashing windows of vehicles and residences citywide, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash
A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night.
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — A 93-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday. Eau Claire Police responded to the area of Fairfax Street and Damon Street shortly before 8 a.m. Responders performed CPR on the pedestrian involved, 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller, who was transported to the hospital and later died.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Chicago man indicted on meth charges in Monroe County
MADISON (WKBT) — A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Chicago man arrested in Monroe County for meth charges. 28-year-old Shakur Antwan Clayton is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Authorities arrested Clayton in Monroe County on May 16. If convicted, Clayton...
wwisradio.com
Sparta Massage Therapist Faces Felony Charges
(Sparta, WI) — A 30-year-old massage therapist in Sparta is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.
WEAU-TV 13
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children. It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park. The man says that children on the...
KAAL-TV
International actor, singer found dead in Rochester apartment
(ABC 6 News) - Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, an international singer and actor was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week. According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a deceased person call on August 11 at 11:53am at The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW in Rochester. The...
