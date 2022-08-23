ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ teenage son gets awarded a college basketball scholarship

By Shirley Gómez
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! LeBron James’ 15-year-old son, Bryce James , is taking his basketball career to the next level. He received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bryce James, son of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots baskets after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes,” he wrote on social media. The 37-year-old proud dad reposted the news adding, “AYYYEEE!!! LET’S GO MAXIMUS @_JUSTBRYCE.”

Bryce might be working with his dad’s former coach Keith Dambrot , who previously coached LeBron while studying at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, according to Sports Illustrated.

In addition to Bryce, Bronny James is a four-star prospect for the class of 2023, as per CBS Sports . LeBron said he is excited that his sons are playing together. “Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW,” he wrote.

James told The Athletic in February that he doesn’t plan to retire until he can play in league with Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron told the publication. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

