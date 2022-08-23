Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?

