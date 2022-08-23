ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bridge City, TX
City
Nederland, TX
City
Orangefield, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nederland, TX
Crime & Safety
12newsnow.com

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS releases names of two drivers killed in head-on collision

ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The driver of the Kia is identified as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The driver of the Honda is identified as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

'If they can do it, I can do it': Beaumont man credits 'Highways and Hedges' non-profit for helping him turn his life around after prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of former criminals gave one Beaumont man a second chance at life. It’s called 'Highways and Hedges'. Their mission is to transform the lives of individuals by teaching others how to overcome the common struggles and hardships of life, according to their website.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Elois Green Williams

Elois Green Williams, 74, of Port Arthur, TX passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday August 6, 2022. Elois was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of Lincoln class of 1966. She was retired from Holiday Inn Park Central. Elois was a faithful member of Paradise...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow

A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 15-22

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22:. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22:. Aug. 15. A complainant reported a theft in the 700 block of N Memorial Highway. A complainant reported found property...
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon. Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded. When firefighters...
SULPHUR, LA
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?

Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy