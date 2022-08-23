Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Mom remembers when NICU baby was airlifted during Harvey
Eight babies were airlifted out of the neonatal intensive care unit in Beaumont after Hurricane Harvey. The mother of one of those babies reflects on the situation five years later.
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County grand jury indicts businessman in connection with Beaumont crash
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a crash that injured several drivers on Dowlen near Phelan in June, according to information First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He says the grand jury indicted businessman Walter Naymola...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
Former Beaumont mayor, businessman William E. 'Bill' Neild dies at 85
BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont mayor William E. “Bill” Neild passed away on Wednesday. He was 85. Neild held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986. He was a partner in the company his father started, H.B. Neild Contractors and Construction Managers, until the end of his term as mayor in 1986.
Orange Leader
Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying
We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown. The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.
12newsnow.com
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering the victims of the Highway 62 head-on collision in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Relatives and friends are remembering two women killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The two cars collided at about 9:30 Monday night on Highway 62, just south of Tulane. The crash killed Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, and Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, of Nederland.
fox4beaumont.com
Lake Charles American Press
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
'If they can do it, I can do it': Beaumont man credits 'Highways and Hedges' non-profit for helping him turn his life around after prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of former criminals gave one Beaumont man a second chance at life. It’s called 'Highways and Hedges'. Their mission is to transform the lives of individuals by teaching others how to overcome the common struggles and hardships of life, according to their website.
Sabine Pass Port Authority hosts ground breaking for 3 construction projects
SABINE PASS, Texas — The Sabine Pass Port Authority hosted the ground breaking for two street reconstruction projects and the reconstruction of the Sabine Pass Public Boat ramp on Thursday. These projects will benefit the Port Authority, the residents of Sabine Pass and recreational fishermen of Southeast Texas, according...
Port Arthur News
Elois Green Williams
Elois Green Williams, 74, of Port Arthur, TX passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday August 6, 2022. Elois was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of Lincoln class of 1966. She was retired from Holiday Inn Park Central. Elois was a faithful member of Paradise...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow
A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 15-22
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22:. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22:. Aug. 15. A complainant reported a theft in the 700 block of N Memorial Highway. A complainant reported found property...
KPLC TV
Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon. Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded. When firefighters...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?
Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
