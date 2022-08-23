Read full article on original website
Popular Owego farm store to celebrate anniversary
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Creek Farm in Owego decided to help their neighbors by offering farm-fresh eggs, pork, and beef in a stand by the road, all on honor system.
Waverly Glen celebrates first annual music festival
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The First Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will start this week on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Guests can expect live music with free food and drink. The lineup is as listed : 12:00 – The Valley […]
One room and the four dramas that take place there
Four stories play out in the same room in A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn. Southern Tier Actors Read perform it in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton. Director Judy McMahon tells us how these contrasting stories coalesce into a complete play. Photo credit: Southern Tier...
Nitro Circus At Mirabito Stadium
BINGHAMTON, NY – For nearly two decades, Nitro Circus has been defined by the good, the bad, and the rad. This wild crew of action sports heroes, led by NBC “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitors Ryan “R Willy” Williams and the Contraption Kings plus Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, has stunned crowds across the globe with an incandescent mix of world’s first tricks, bone-crushing fails and comedic moments. Now these thrill-loving hellraisers are back with a rip-roaring new live show: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC.
Milford couple starts fund to address prevalent community needs
When Milford residents Peter and Kathy Maio retired in 2019, they decided to make their Gold Key home their permanent, year-round residence. They like the area, they enjoy the outdoor recreation it offers and felt at home here. But they wanted to do more than just live, ski and hike...
Destination PA: Memories of ‘The Office’ live on in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fans of the NBC hit sitcom The Office know, “There ain’t no party like a Scranton party.”. Scranton is a must-see place if you love the world of Dunder Mifflin and Michael Scott. In this week’s Destination PA, Chris Bohinski takes us...
Organization teams with local barber shops to provide free back-to-school haircuts
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.
August has been full of winners at Tioga Downs Casino
Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
DMV replacing peeling license plates
According to the Broome County Clerk's Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with "coating delamination" on their license plates.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
Think twice before sharing first day of school photos
Enough Is Enough, a child internet safety organization, is asking parents to think twice about how they share their children's back to school photos.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
BUDS to no longer accept cash payments
Students and community members looking to dine at Binghamton University will no longer have the option to pay for their meals with cash. In an Aug. 16 B-Line News Addition, Binghamton University Dining Services (BUDS) announced that all on-campus dining establishments will no longer accept any form of cash payments. BUDS encouraged students to use alternative payment options, such as meal plans, dining gift cards, credit cards and digital payment options such as Apple or Google Pay.
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits. That stretch of the highway was already down to...
Workers at Vestal Starbucks unionize
Workers at a Starbucks in Vestal say they've successfully unionized.
Lane restrictions to start for I-81 pothole patching
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 starting Friday to conduct pothole patching through Lackawanna into Susquehanna County. The lane restriction will be done on both north and southbound lanes between Exit 194 Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County down to exit 206 Glenwood/Lenoxville in Susquehanna County The roadwork […]
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
