Susquehanna, PA

WETM 18 News

Waverly Glen celebrates first annual music festival

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The First Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will start this week on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Guests can expect live music with free food and drink. The lineup is as listed : 12:00 – The Valley […]
WAVERLY, NY
wskg.org

One room and the four dramas that take place there

Four stories play out in the same room in A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn. Southern Tier Actors Read perform it in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton. Director Judy McMahon tells us how these contrasting stories coalesce into a complete play. Photo credit: Southern Tier...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wnbf.com

Nitro Circus At Mirabito Stadium

BINGHAMTON, NY – For nearly two decades, Nitro Circus has been defined by the good, the bad, and the rad. This wild crew of action sports heroes, led by NBC “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitors Ryan “R Willy” Williams and the Contraption Kings plus Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, has stunned crowds across the globe with an incandescent mix of world’s first tricks, bone-crushing fails and comedic moments. Now these thrill-loving hellraisers are back with a rip-roaring new live show: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Pennsylvania Cars
Pennsylvania Entertainment
pikecountycourier.com

Milford couple starts fund to address prevalent community needs

When Milford residents Peter and Kathy Maio retired in 2019, they decided to make their Gold Key home their permanent, year-round residence. They like the area, they enjoy the outdoor recreation it offers and felt at home here. But they wanted to do more than just live, ski and hike...
MILFORD, PA
abc27.com

Destination PA: Memories of ‘The Office’ live on in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fans of the NBC hit sitcom The Office know, “There ain’t no party like a Scranton party.”. Scranton is a must-see place if you love the world of Dunder Mifflin and Michael Scott. In this week’s Destination PA, Chris Bohinski takes us...
SCRANTON, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

BUDS to no longer accept cash payments

Students and community members looking to dine at Binghamton University will no longer have the option to pay for their meals with cash. In an Aug. 16 B-Line News Addition, Binghamton University Dining Services (BUDS) announced that all on-campus dining establishments will no longer accept any form of cash payments. BUDS encouraged students to use alternative payment options, such as meal plans, dining gift cards, credit cards and digital payment options such as Apple or Google Pay.
BINGHAMTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??

I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits. That stretch of the highway was already down to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions to start for I-81 pothole patching

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 starting Friday to conduct pothole patching through Lackawanna into Susquehanna County. The lane restriction will be done on both north and southbound lanes between Exit 194 Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County down to exit 206 Glenwood/Lenoxville in Susquehanna County The roadwork […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

