WREG

Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
WREG

Stolen truck leads to shots fired during chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge. Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9. The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police […]
actionnews5.com

20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

RECORDS: Pair accused of carjackings, robberies, arrested and charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested two people accused of two carjackings and robberies. Christan Young, 22, and Johnashia Batts, 19, are charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, carjacking, evading arrest, theft of property and employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony after just over 24 hours of crimes.
WATN Local Memphis

Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Suspect with multiple warrants charged after shots fired at gang unit detectives, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with multiple arrest warrants is behind bars after a shooting involving gang unit detectives and a stolen car. On Aug. 22, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Detectives located Prentis Frison to arrest him for active warrants including attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.
WREG

Man shot to death at Midtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses tell WREG two men ran […]
WREG

Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
WREG

Man injured, one detained after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Airways at 8:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspect has been detained. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
actionnews5.com

‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
WREG

Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
