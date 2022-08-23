Read full article on original website
Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
2 charged with operating North Memphis chop shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men face a number of charges after police said they ran from officers when MPD discovered them with three stolen cars at a chop shop in a North Memphis neighborhood. Wednesday evening, officers were called to the 1100 block of Evergreen Street for a possible...
Stolen truck leads to shots fired during chase: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge. Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9. The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police […]
Man faces 36 counts of identity theft after allegedly stealing over $260K from job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with 36 counts of identity theft after allegedly stealing over $260,000 from the business where he worked as a manager. From Dec. 21, 2020, until Feb. 8, 2022, Lashawn Green, 37, was a manager at the People Ready temp agency in the 2200 block of Covington Pike, according to a police affidavit.
20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
RECORDS: Pair accused of carjackings, robberies, arrested and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested two people accused of two carjackings and robberies. Christan Young, 22, and Johnashia Batts, 19, are charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, carjacking, evading arrest, theft of property and employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony after just over 24 hours of crimes.
Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
Suspect with multiple warrants charged after shots fired at gang unit detectives, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with multiple arrest warrants is behind bars after a shooting involving gang unit detectives and a stolen car. On Aug. 22, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Detectives located Prentis Frison to arrest him for active warrants including attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.
Man shot to death at Midtown apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses tell WREG two men ran […]
Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
Man charged after bullets hit Germantown church, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man has been charged after a Germantown church was hit by gunfire Wednesday. The incident unfolded in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor of Germantown Presbyterian told FOX13 that bullets hit the church. No one was hurt in the incident. According to...
Man injured, one detained after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Airways at 8:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspect has been detained. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after shots were fired near Germantown High School and near a church Wednesday afternoon. When FOX13′s crew arrived, police and ATF agents swarmed the scene in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor...
Over 30 vehicle break-ins at Mud Island apartment complex in a matter of hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Windows smashed, and cars were ransacked. Many Memphians are falling victim to a city-wide crime wave targeting their vehicles. Thefts from vehicles also saw a massive increase in the first half of this year. One local apartment complex had dozens of vehicles hit in a matter...
Surveillance video released of suspect in weekend shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance videos and pictures of a man wanted in a shooting in downtown Memphis. Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the 400 block of South Front Street near Huling Ave. They found several shell casings of different calibers, but no victim at that time.
‘We can’t even go outside’: Suspects arrested after 2 robberies by U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis student says he can’t sleep and is afraid to go outside after he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint outside their apartment complex next to the school. Police said seven people were held up in two separate robberies in the U of M area late Monday night. […]
Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
Driver charged after hitting, killing 13-year-old girl with truck, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Correction: FOX13 originally reported that the girl was 12 years old, as reported by police. FOX13 has updated this story to reflect that she was 13. According to her family, she was born on 08/02/2009. A day after a young girl died after being run over...
