FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
fox13news.com
Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses
LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
LAKELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY MAIN BRANCH WILL OPEN SEPT. 6TH
The Lakeland Public Library Main Branch will open Tuesday, September 6th after months of construction for Phase One of the project that includes new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, new collection layout and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center. The entire library...
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns
Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
plantcityobserver.com
Small Business of the Month: Bubbakoo’s Burritos
Since opening its doors in Plant City nearly two years ago, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been bringing in crowds with its signature, tortilla-wrapped delicacies. It’s growth in name recognition and becoming a restaurant hub in town, has earned it the title of Small Business of the Month for August – granted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
HUD Sending Funds to Public Housing Authorities Across Florida
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send more than $1.1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across Florida. The funds are part of $25 million going to more than 180 PHAs across the nation that are. “experiencing or at risk of experiencing...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- KyLo & Co by Stephanie
KyLo & Co is located in Lakeland, Florida, and makes handcrafted custom canvas art perfect for every occasion. The owner, Stephanie, is a Lakeland Local, Mother, and Wife. God placed KyLo & Co on Stephanie’s heart with a mission to bless the people and the space that her artwork finds a home in, which is why Jeremiah 29:11 is handwritten on the back of every canvas.
observernews.net
Waste Water treatment plant set for 200 acres in South Hillsborough County
The $265 million wastewater treatment center designated for some 200 acres in south Hillsborough County is a major step forward for meeting the needs of fast-growing south Hillsborough County, according to county officials. Toward this end, lofty plans for the upcoming One Water Campus Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility go along...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Now Serving City Of Lakeland, Florida
Along with maintaining its spot as the top considered EV pickup in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report and landing in all 50 states, the Ford F-150 Lightning has also long been touted as a way for fleet customers to save money, too. As such, a number of public institutions and commercial customers have already placed orders for the Pro version of the EV pickup, including Michigan State University and United Rentals. Now, we can add yet another entity to that list – the city of Lakeland, Florida.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Gives Back: College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving
In Tampa Bay and beyond, College H.U.N.K.S are moving with purpose. Tampa headquartered, the purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious moving and junk removal company is heavily involved with charitable and philanthropic efforts that have a direct and immediate impact on people in the communities they serve. On the surface, College H.U.N.K.S...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
aroundosceola.com
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
995qyk.com
The Bucs Team Up With Plant City Farm For New Tasty Drink
The Bucs have teamed up with a Plant City farm for a tasty new drink this season. The Bucs teamed up with Keel Farms for their Pirate Punch Cider. Also, the farm will make a blueberry and strawberry sangria for game day. The blueberry and strawberry sangria are called the...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
School Board: Nolte Unseats Fortney; Fields Returns; Sharpless Wins; Miller Faces Sessions in Runoff
Rick Nolte, who received the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and ultra-conservative organizations, unseated one-term incumbent Sara Fortney from the Polk County School Board today in an election that saw the return of 20-year School Board veteran Kay Fields and the victory of newcomer Justin Sharpless. Incumbent Lisa Miller faces a Nov. 8 runoff with Jill Sessions.
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
Interim Lakeland City Commissioner
The following Lakeland Citizens have filed to date for the Interim Lakeland City Commissioner. To have your name added to the list of potential candidates, please return the completed packet no later than 12 Noon, August 26, 2022. Remember to include your resume/cover letter, voter ID card, and proof of residency. Late applications will not be accepted.
