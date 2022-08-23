ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Drive-by shooting leads to warrants for two, police say

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has warrants for two indivualds, 23-year-old Kylan Coombs, and 27-year-old Alexandra Hidalgo, following an attempted homicide. On August 7, there was a drive-by shooting on the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, police say they want the...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
fox5dc.com

DC father arrested in 1-year-old son's shooting death

WASHINGTON - Nearly nine months after 1-year-old Legend Wheeler was found suffering from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Southeast apartment, D.C. police have arrested the child's father. On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old J.D. Wheeler, of Northeast, D.C. Legend was...
Big Country News

15-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Alleged Shooting at Western Washington Walmart

MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five. Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug. 4 arraignment in Skagit County Superior Court, according to court documents. He is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $750,000 bail.
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Police Chief issues a statement regarding the shooting

News release from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer. On the listed date at the listed time, Milton-Freewater Dispatch received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 115 SW 1st Avenue. MFPD responded and discovered that multiple shots had been fired, and several victims suffered gunshot wounds. A multi-agency...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR

