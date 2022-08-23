Read full article on original website
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Drive-by shooting leads to warrants for two, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has warrants for two indivualds, 23-year-old Kylan Coombs, and 27-year-old Alexandra Hidalgo, following an attempted homicide. On August 7, there was a drive-by shooting on the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, police say they want the...
Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted […]
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
Police: Sullivan County man rapes victim after threatening with machete
Troopers say Joseph Callas, 20, threatened the victim with the large knife and sexually assaulted them.
Tennessee father charged after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter
A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.
Mount Vernon police make two arrests and recover two guns
Mount Vernon is giving a group of police officers and detectives a pat on the back after they took two guns off the streets late Wednesday night.
Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
Exclusive: Neighbors, parents seek answers after FBI raid at home daycare in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Parents in St. Albans said they’re looking for answers after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a home daycare in the 900 block of Baier Street. Neighbors said FBI agents were at the home Wednesday morning for several hours. Two witnesses said they saw the agents remove several garbage bags […]
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
DC father arrested in 1-year-old son's shooting death
WASHINGTON - Nearly nine months after 1-year-old Legend Wheeler was found suffering from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Southeast apartment, D.C. police have arrested the child's father. On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old J.D. Wheeler, of Northeast, D.C. Legend was...
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
A fight at a Falls Township playground left four people with stab wounds Tuesday night. After the fight, someone fired about a dozen shots into a nearby home that one of the groups had retreated to.
Traffic stop in Mount Vernon leads to gun arrest
Officials say the two conducted a traffic stop Monday night that led to the recovery of a firearm and an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.
Your license plate frame is enough for police in PA to pull you over, court rules
The judges found the state’s vehicle code prohibits any part of the plate from being covered, including the visitpa.com website of the state’s tourism office.
Teen seriously injured in head-on crash with semi
A 16-year-old was seriously hurt after a head-on crash with a semi-truck.
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Michigan woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
15-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Alleged Shooting at Western Washington Walmart
MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five. Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug. 4 arraignment in Skagit County Superior Court, according to court documents. He is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $750,000 bail.
UPDATE: Police Chief issues a statement regarding the shooting
News release from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer. On the listed date at the listed time, Milton-Freewater Dispatch received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 115 SW 1st Avenue. MFPD responded and discovered that multiple shots had been fired, and several victims suffered gunshot wounds. A multi-agency...
“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana
Terrebone Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit met with a 12-year-old girl, and her mother regarding abuse of the young girl.
Threats of a nursing home worker strike raises concerns over care quality, access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In 10 days, nursing home care could look different. It’s a concern for Lola Gonzalez, who’s seen staffing shortages impact her mother-in-law’s care at Rose City Nursing and Rehab at Lancaster. “When you ask one for something, you know, they’re busy,” Gonzalez...
