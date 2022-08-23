Read full article on original website
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Chris Simms has wild Joe Burrow take
Joe Burrow is no question one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He's fresh of helping the Cincinnati Bengals get to the Super Bowl last season, which no one saw coming. He's due for a big year in 2022 as well. But would you rather have him starting...
Tedy Bruschi remembers when Tom Brady was the Patriots’ ‘irritating little brother’
"His voice would get so high," Bruschi said. "And it would sound like an 8-year-old boy just complaining and you're trying to get the team fired up at the same time. It was really comical." After seven Super Bowl titles, it’s hard to imagine Tom Brady as a scout team...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Tom Brady will play in Bucs’ preseason finale at Indianapolis
TAMPA ― Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and the first two preseason games for personal reasons. But the Bucs quarterback won’t be absent from the lineup for Saturday’s preseason finale at Indianapolis. Coach Todd Bowles indicated Thursday that Brady will start against the Colts...
NFL world reacts to hilariously awkward Bill Belichick video
The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this preseason leading to a very frustrated Bill Belichick. And even though the offense is nowhere close to fixed, the Patriots head coach found a surprising reason to smile on Wednesday. The Patriots are spending the...
Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Practice, Including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and La'el Collins
Cincinnati and Los Angeles went head-to-head on Wednesday
Aaron Donald’s scheduled media scrum canceled after helmet incident
Rams DT Aaron Donald declined to speak to the media after swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint-practice brawl. Fans and media may want to know Aaron Donald’s side of the story from Thursday’s fight with the Bengals but they aren’t going to get it right now.
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
