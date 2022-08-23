ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Louisville, KY
Government
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty

Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Federal Trade Commission#Democrats#Desantis Miami#Democratic#Republican#White House#Congress
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
The Independent

Is the Trump-Fox News love affair over?

As Donald Trump deals with the fallout from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, one area of the media to which he usually turns to comfort has become another avenue for criticism.Fox News, whose pro-Trump opinion hosts dominate the network’s primetime lineup, was not the first place many would expect to hear condemnations of Mr Trump’s actions, particularly while much of the GOP is involved in spinning the president’s defence. But that’s exactly what happened in the immediate wake of the raid when Steve Scalise, the GOP House whip, went on Fox & Friends likely expecting his baseless accusations about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy