Wisconsin Vein Center Welcomes All to See Its New EVOLVE Facility in Manitowoc
The Wisconsin Vein Center is inviting everyone to stop out tomorrow (August 25th) to their Manitowoc location to experience their brand-new EVOLVE facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. for the body sculpting, skin tightening, and muscle toning program, which will be held at 940 Maritime Drive, Suite 4 in Manitowoc.
Manitowoc County Expo Board Meeting All Weekend
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today (August 24th) in Manitowoc County. The Expo-Ice Center Board will be gathering at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the ongoing County Fair. Each day of the fair the group will gather in the Expo Office where they will get a recap of...
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
The Top 16 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/26/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Sheboygan’s Night Market happens again tonight from 4-7 (Friday) downtown at Sheboygan’s City Green. Vendors, Food Trucks, Family Zone, Beverage Tent and Live Music! https://bit.ly/3RSmAtw. The Manitowoc...
How is Cattle Judging Performed?
With the Cattle Judging portion of the Manitowoc County Fair taking place today, we decided to figure out how the judging is actually performed. We spoke with Brian Behnke, who judges cattle all around the state. He said there are a few things he looks for. “Dairy cattle have to...
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
Registration Open for Sputnikfest 5K Art Run/Walk
One of the most unique, strange, and intriguing events in Manitowoc each year is just around the corner. In 1962, a piece of the Russian spacecraft Sputnik IV crash-landed in the middle of North 8th Street in Manitowoc. Each year, the Rahr West Art Museum celebrates this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence with...
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
UPMATTERS
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
Child injured by hay bale after searching for kittens in neighboring Fond Du Lac Co | By Sergeant Logan Will
August 25, 2022 – Fond Du Lac Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call of a large hay bale that had fallen on a 9-year-old female at W3551 Sunny Rd, which is in the Township of Eden.
Big Brothers Big Sisters WI Shoreline in Need of Adult Volunteers
The local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is in need of more volunteers. Big Brothers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline is the new name for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan branches, which joined forces in March of last year in order to better serve the entire area. While they are doing everything...
9-Year-Old Fond du Lac County Girl Injured After a 1,000 Pound Hay Bale Fell Over
A 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl had to be flown to Milwaukee for treatment after a 1,000-pound hay bale landed on her yesterday afternoon (August 24th). Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Eden at around 2:50 p.m. where they discovered that three children were chasing kittens in the barn.
Changes Announced for 2022 Hunting Season
The DNR has announced a few changes for the 2022 hunting season. Starting with the open-water waterfowl season. Hunters may now hunt in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake as long as they are a minimum distance of 500 feet from shore. Also,...
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
Fond du Lac, September 10, 2022: Pro Choice- Human Rights Rally Fond du Lac, WI
The Fond Du Lac Pro-Choice Human Rights Activists will hold a Rally At Veteran’s Park on Saturday, September 10th from 12pm-4pm. Before the event, we will be canvassing throughout the Fondue festival, which will take place on Main St. With Fondue Fest taking place on the same day, time...
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Wild Goose Exchange in Appleton
(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.
Jobs Available With Manitowoc County Emergency Services
Manitowoc County Emergency Services is looking for dispatchers. Director Travis Waack admits the job is challenging but also an excellent and rewarding opportunity to help contribute to the well-being of the community. No previous experience or specific educational background is required. They provide training that takes about 3 to 4...
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
