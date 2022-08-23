Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today
Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne. Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts
Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Yardbarker
Bears Starters To Play Until Halftime, Roquan Smith To Make His Debut
Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus, said in his press conference on Tuesday that the starters will play until halftime in the final preseason game against the Browns. He expects Roquan Smith to play and Justin Fields to start most of the first half. The Bears starters played various amounts of snaps last week in Seattle. Some starters only made it through the first series.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
FanSided
