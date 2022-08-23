ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Axios

AP football poll: Alabama's reign continues

Alabama fell just short of its perennial championship goal with its loss to Georgia in January's College Football Playoff title game. But the Tide are back in familiar territory days ahead of the 2022 season: on top. State of play: For the second straight year and ninth overall, Alabama is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama countdown to kickoff: 9 days

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 9 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3. This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.
