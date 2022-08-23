Read full article on original website
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 25 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022.
OPD introduces online system to report non-emergency crimes
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department has launched an online reporting system for non-emergency incidents. They say the new system is yet another "convenient and efficient" means of reporting non-emergency crimes, alongside their Telephone Report Squad — contacted at (402) 444-4877. Examples of non-emergency incidents include:. Shoplifting.
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
Highly Visible Omaha Fire Investigated
Omaha Fire Investigators look for the cause of a fire that produced a large amount of smoke that was visible for miles. Firefighters went to the fire in a one-and-a-half story vacant structure at 20th and Ohio Streets in the noon hour Monday and discovered it was two residential structures connected by a common hallway.
Water main break impacts 30th Street
OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
Omaha station moves into new facility, debuts new set
As a part of a transfer to a brand new broadcast facility this summer season, Gray Television’s WOWT has debuted a brand new set from FX Design Group. In 2021, WOWT introduced it will transfer from its Omaha dwelling of seven a long time to a high-rise workplace constructing subsequent door that had not too long ago been vacated The constructing – often known as Blackstone Plaza – was renovated by a neighborhood developer, together with constructing out new area for WOWT, which is thought on-air as “6 News WOWT.”
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
Vacant Omaha structure total loss after fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy with a substantial fire at a vacant home. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure at 12:14 p.m. Monday near 20th and Ohio Street. The structure was two homes connected by a hallway. When fire...
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
Some Omaha Catholic schools not adopting archdiocese gender policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Some Omaha Catholic schools say they're not going to adopt the new gender policy from the archdiocese because they're independent institutions. That includes Duchesne Academy, which sent this statement to its community. It reads in part:. "Our school year has just begun, and our policy handbook...
Firefighters battle weather and house fire in north Omaha
Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Omaha Wednesday night near Florence Boulevard and Lothrup Street. Responders had to face the warm weather in tandem. Those on scene say they had to bring in a second crew to relieve the first responders. Omaha Fire says the flames were difficult...
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
