WBBJ
Economic impact of Tennessee River Jam tallied to over $2 million
PARIS, Tenn. — The numbers are in, and they show the economic impact of the Tennessee River Jam. A news release says the June event brought an economic impact of over $2,568,000, with 13,000 attending the jam. They estimate that the average person spent $254 during the four day festival.
WBBJ
TWRA hosting 2023 photo contest, highlighting state’s beauty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Have a photo that shows off Tennessee hunting, fishing or wildlife? You may want to share it with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The TWRA is hosting its 2023 photo contest. The TWRA says photographers can send in their photos of fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to the state.
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
WBBJ
Funeral services planned for THP Sergeant Harold Lee Russell, II
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Funeral services have been planned for fallen Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Harold Lee Russell, II. The funeral will take place Sunday, August 28 at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. Services will begin at 3 p.m. Sgt. Russell was killed near Chattanooga on August 23 in...
WBBJ
New 988 number available to those facing mental health crises
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is encouraging people who are experiencing mental health crises to use a valuable and potentially lifesaving resource. The new 988 phone number will connect callers with mental health professionals with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline,...
WBBJ
TBI releases Hate Crime 2021 report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in the state has been released by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center. The report uses data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System program. The study finds...
WBBJ
Isolated Shower Chances Continue this Week
A powerful system continues to churn up showers and storms just south of the Tennessee border. Some isolated showers will continue to drift northward through Thursday but chances are slim for locations north of Jackson. We will be tracking the radar and have more on the rest of your week and weekend’s forecast coming up here.
