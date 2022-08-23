Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Deadly Illness Infecting Dogs In Michigan
A mysterious - and deadly - illness is infecting dogs in Michigan. The illness is described as "parvovirus-like" but remains a mystery to experts. Symptoms can include vomiting, bloody stools, and even death - with over 60 deaths reported so far. Parvovirus is highly contagious for dogs, but will not...
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
iheart.com
Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground
Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m. "During...
iheart.com
These Are The Best Employers In Arizona
Looking for a job? Want to see how your job stacks against others?. Forbes just released its fourth annual "America's Best Employers By State" list — and Arizona is representing well. Here's how they did it:. "The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states,...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
iheart.com
Iowa Project Aware Volunteers Haul 18-Tons of Trash From River
(Undated) -- An annual river-clean-up project in Iowa is releasing results from this summer's effort. Nearly 350-Project Aware volunteers paddled 61-miles of the West Fork of the Des Moines River in northwest Iowa July 11th thru July 15th, ending the trip in Emmetsburg. Iowa Project Aware Coordinator Nina Marquart says...
iheart.com
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
iheart.com
Couple Arrested for Raping Woman While Children Watched In Dewitt
Syracuse, N.Y. -A Massachusetts couple is accused of raping a woman at a DeWitt hotel with two young children in the room:. Onondaga County Sherriff's Deputies say the incident at the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday is disturbing. Investigators say 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery and 27-year-old Dustin Wilson beat, raped and held a woman against her will. The victim managed to escape to the front desk who called 911.
iheart.com
Crazy Train: Missouri School District Brings Back Spanking In Schools
Every morning at 7:10 & 9:10 we take a ride on the 'Crazy Train' and today's trip is headed to Missouri!. The Cassville School district in Missouri has announced it will reinstate spanking with a paddle in classrooms this school year as punishment for kids. The school says parents were...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In South Carolina
In South Carolina, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
iheart.com
Man Dies Dies After Getting Hit By Car While Chasing Dog Into Traffic
A 33-year-old man from Tennessee was killed after getting struck by a car on Monday (August 22) afternoon. The Kingsport Police Department said that the man, Gordon Gale Johnson, ran into traffic while chasing after a dog and was hit by a light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan. Johnson was...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana
In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
iheart.com
Northeast Iowa Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- A northeast Iowa man has claimed a million dollar Mega Millions lottery prize, but also gave himself a bit of a scare when he realized he'd left the ticket at a store after learning he'd won. Tad Alber of West Union says he had been working at the West Union Event Center, owned by his family, and decided to go to a local store for some chicken. While there, he asked the clerks to check his Mega Millions tickets. He says when a clerk said he'd won $1 million he was so excited he left the winning ticket behind. He returned to the Event Center to share the news, when the sister of his sister-in-law called and told Tad to return to get the winning ticket he'd left there.
iheart.com
Gov. Wolf Says It's Time To Raise Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage
>Gov. Wolf Says It's Time To Raise Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf continues to push for an increase in the state's minimum wage. Governor Wolf said today Pennsylvania's minimum wage would be 24-dollars-an-hour now if the state had kept up with productivity growth since the late 1960s. The Democrat says today's living wage needs to be over 16-dollars-an-hour. Wolf added it's past time the Republican-led legislature raises the minimum wage to meet today's economic reality.
iheart.com
North Carolina Man ‘Ecstatic’ After Winning $1 Million Prize
It was previously reported that one lucky Powerball player in North Carolina won a $1 million prize in the game, but that the ticket had yet to be claimed. Now, the winner has come forward to collect his prize. Donald West, of Hayesville, recently purchased a $2 Quick Pick Powerball...
iheart.com
Fatal Pittsford Crash Under Investigation
A fatal crash in Pittsford remains under investigation. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies say a motorcycle and vehicle collided at Clover Street and Willard Road this afternoon. Information on the victims has not yet been released.
