Following the launch of Destiny 2's latest major update Season of Plunder, Bungie has highlighted the known issues currently causing problems. Sharing on Twitter shortly after the release, the developer confirmed that it is currently investigating a series of problems that players may experience in the update, although the cause of each has yet to be detailed. Bungie has confirmed that it has temporarily disabled the new Point-Contract Cannon Brace Titan exotic, and players who acquire the Under One Banner crew upgrade won't be able to earn the bonus Treasure Coordinates when in a fireteam of other players who own the Season of Plunder Season Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO