Video Games

Gamespot

How To Get The Fallen Sunstar Exotic Helmet In Destiny 2

Several new Exotics have been added to Destiny 2 in Season of Plunder. For Warlocks, the Season of Plunder Exotic available to them is a helmet that enhances Arc 3.0 builds and probably gets great radio reception with all of its spikes. Called Fallen Sunstar, the Exotic helmet is the product of Eliksni engineering and also has fireteam benefits in its design.
dotesports.com

New visual bug is dizzying Horizon players in Apex Legends

While the last patch for Apex Legends fixed multiple bugs and issues facing the game, it looks like it might’ve introduced a new one. Players have reported several issues with Horizon’s tactical ability, Gravity Lift, and how using it seems to make the game… well, kind of freak out.
PC Gamer

Hearthstone is introducing premium currency and a Battlegrounds season pass, players are unimpressed

Hearthstone's auto-battler mode Battlegrounds remains popular, even among players who don't bother with regular Hearthstone. On August 30 Blizzard will launch Season 2 of Battlegrounds, which will add quest mechanics and two new heroes, but it's also going to bring some things players are less excited about: premium currency and a premium rewards track to go with it.
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Issues Include Disabled Titan Exotic, Treasure Coordinates Bug

Following the launch of Destiny 2's latest major update Season of Plunder, Bungie has highlighted the known issues currently causing problems. Sharing on Twitter shortly after the release, the developer confirmed that it is currently investigating a series of problems that players may experience in the update, although the cause of each has yet to be detailed. Bungie has confirmed that it has temporarily disabled the new Point-Contract Cannon Brace Titan exotic, and players who acquire the Under One Banner crew upgrade won't be able to earn the bonus Treasure Coordinates when in a fireteam of other players who own the Season of Plunder Season Pass.
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 5 Sniper Rifle Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 sniper rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. Although we didn't get an all-new sniper rifle...
IGN

PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works

PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log. The ban hammer hit heroes...
PC Gamer

You can (sorta) play Destiny 2 Crucible inside Fortnite, and it's cool as heck

One of Destiny's most iconic maps and modes is playable in Fortnite. In case you missed it amidst all the Dragon Ball Z business going down in Fortnite right now, Epic and Bungie just kicked off a smaller Destiny 2/Fortnite crossover event that actually extends to both games. In Destiny 2, new armors inspired by Fortnite characters are available now. Over in Fortnite, Destiny skins for Zavala, Ikora, and the Exo Stranger are in the store for 1,500 V-bucks each.
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date

The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
PC Gamer

DICE clearly isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042

When a developer starts saying stuff like "we hear your feedback," it's hard not to imagine that a clock has started ticking. Any online game is in danger of Antheming out of existence these days, or at least being deprioritized if it underperforms. So far, though, DICE hasn't wavered commitment to making Battlefield 2042 popular.
The Game Haus

Pokemon UNITE How To Unlock Mew For Free

Celebrating its first anniversary, the third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Players have the chance to earn Mew for free during the anniversary event. Here’s how to unlock Mew for free in Pokemon UNITE. Mew’s...
