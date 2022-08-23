Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Fortnite is bringing back the Gen Hoshino Soundwave Series, for some reason
Fortnite has managed to evolve over the years into something much more than its tower defense and battle royale roots. Instead, Epic Games has created a platform that can celebrate all of pop culture, such as the frequent celebrations of music the game hosts. Now it seems that Epic is...
Gamespot
How To Get The Fallen Sunstar Exotic Helmet In Destiny 2
Several new Exotics have been added to Destiny 2 in Season of Plunder. For Warlocks, the Season of Plunder Exotic available to them is a helmet that enhances Arc 3.0 builds and probably gets great radio reception with all of its spikes. Called Fallen Sunstar, the Exotic helmet is the product of Eliksni engineering and also has fireteam benefits in its design.
Valorant's next agent is being compared to Apex Legends' Gibraltar following moveset leak
Throwing some cover for my brothers
dotesports.com
New visual bug is dizzying Horizon players in Apex Legends
While the last patch for Apex Legends fixed multiple bugs and issues facing the game, it looks like it might’ve introduced a new one. Players have reported several issues with Horizon’s tactical ability, Gravity Lift, and how using it seems to make the game… well, kind of freak out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hearthstone is introducing premium currency and a Battlegrounds season pass, players are unimpressed
Hearthstone's auto-battler mode Battlegrounds remains popular, even among players who don't bother with regular Hearthstone. On August 30 Blizzard will launch Season 2 of Battlegrounds, which will add quest mechanics and two new heroes, but it's also going to bring some things players are less excited about: premium currency and a premium rewards track to go with it.
Apex Legends Care Package Buff Increases Legendary Weapon Drop Rate
Apex Legends fans know the struggle of finding an early Care Package to find absolute garbage. Respawn Entertainment has obviously seen the frustration and buffed the drop rates of legendary weapons only found in care packages. As before weapons like the Kraber had a 7% drop rate in the first...
dotesports.com
Apex devs are still trying to fix ranked rewards glitch but just can’t figure it out
Apex Legends players who suffered a ranked rewards glitch that has been affecting the game may need to wait a little longer for a fix, as it seems Respawn is still working to identify the issue. Over the last few months, players have been reporting an issue where their ranked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Issues Include Disabled Titan Exotic, Treasure Coordinates Bug
Following the launch of Destiny 2's latest major update Season of Plunder, Bungie has highlighted the known issues currently causing problems. Sharing on Twitter shortly after the release, the developer confirmed that it is currently investigating a series of problems that players may experience in the update, although the cause of each has yet to be detailed. Bungie has confirmed that it has temporarily disabled the new Point-Contract Cannon Brace Titan exotic, and players who acquire the Under One Banner crew upgrade won't be able to earn the bonus Treasure Coordinates when in a fireteam of other players who own the Season of Plunder Season Pass.
Warzone Season 5 Sniper Rifle Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 sniper rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. Although we didn't get an all-new sniper rifle...
IGN
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
happygamer.com
The UH-144 Falcon Rotor Copter That Might Be In Halo Infinite Is Depicted In The Most Recent Leak As An Unfinished Model
A lot is going on with Halo Infinite behind the scenes, especially now that the cooperative campaign mode is available in beta and the official Forge Mode will soon be available. However, infinite appears to be getting more than these significant updates, as data miners are already displaying some smaller pieces of content.
Fortnite Guardian Zone Control Explained
Fortnite's Guardian Zone Control is a new game mode part of the Destiny 2 collaboration.
Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary bundle is shaping up to be a nothingburger
Facepalm: Mortal Kombat will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. You would think there would be big plans to honor one of the most influential – and controversial – fighting game franchises in history but according to a recent leak, that does not appear to be in the cards.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log. The ban hammer hit heroes...
dotesports.com
Bungie and Epic make crossover between Destiny, Fortnite, and Fall Guys official
During Destiny 2’s Lightfall reveal event, Bungie also made the announcement that the game is coming to the Epic Games Store. And to celebrate the Bungie title joining forces with some of the most popular multiplayer games on the market, crossovers are coming to Destiny 2, Fortnite, and Fall Guys.
You can (sorta) play Destiny 2 Crucible inside Fortnite, and it's cool as heck
One of Destiny's most iconic maps and modes is playable in Fortnite. In case you missed it amidst all the Dragon Ball Z business going down in Fortnite right now, Epic and Bungie just kicked off a smaller Destiny 2/Fortnite crossover event that actually extends to both games. In Destiny 2, new armors inspired by Fortnite characters are available now. Over in Fortnite, Destiny skins for Zavala, Ikora, and the Exo Stranger are in the store for 1,500 V-bucks each.
Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
DICE clearly isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042
When a developer starts saying stuff like "we hear your feedback," it's hard not to imagine that a clock has started ticking. Any online game is in danger of Antheming out of existence these days, or at least being deprioritized if it underperforms. So far, though, DICE hasn't wavered commitment to making Battlefield 2042 popular.
Pokemon UNITE How To Unlock Mew For Free
Celebrating its first anniversary, the third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Players have the chance to earn Mew for free during the anniversary event. Here’s how to unlock Mew for free in Pokemon UNITE. Mew’s...
Comments / 0