ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount

The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest

As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision

Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers

Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

