Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount
The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Kevin Durant, Nets have their own Draymond Green, says Rick Pitino
Former NBA head coach Rick Pitino sees the Brooklyn Nets as championship contenders with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving re-committing, and he likes the fact that they have a Draymond Green on their roster. Pitino, who coached the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics before and has now taken over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Arrested At Airport
On Thursday night, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reports that NBA star Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport. Prince is currently on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks over his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision
Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers
Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1