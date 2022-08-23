Read full article on original website
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Pujols closes final Wrigley chapter among all-time Cubs foes
When Albert Pujols drove that impossible-to-drive pitch into the left-field bleachers Monday night, everybody in the place was shocked. Awestruck. Gobsmacked. “If you want to know how to give up a home run to Albert Pujols, I can pretty much write a book about it,” said former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Why didn’t Marwin Gonzalez lose Yankees’ roster spot for Giancarlo Stanton?
Now that Oswaldo Cabrera has established himself as a do-anything piece to the Yankees‘ puzzle and Giancarlo Stanton is on the verge of returning, it’s fair to ask current utility man Marwin Gonzalez what exactly … he does here. Other than being Cabrera’s childhood idol (bizarre, yet...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs' early game Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Madrigal led off the past five games and went 6-for-21 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and handle leadoff duties while Madrigal takes a seat.
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Yardbarker
The CCubs Fall Just Short Against the Cardinals in Classic Pitcher's Duel
After capturing a series win over the weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs looked to continue their recently found momentum on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Trying to build upon his successful run of starts in the month of August, Chicago sent left-hander Drew Smyly to...
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Cardinals blast Cubs to earn doubleheader split
Nolan Arenado had three hits and homered along with Tyler O'Neill during St. Louis' five-run fourth inning as the visiting Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 13-3 to earn a doubleheader split on Tuesday night. St. Louis' Jake Woodford yielded one run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win in...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
Assad, 4 relievers help Cubs stop Cards' 8-game streak, 2-0
CHICAGO — (AP) — Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Chicago Cubs cooled off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb,...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry will bat leadoff in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will lead off the order after batting ninth on Wednesday. He will also move from third to second base in place of an idle Nick Madrigal. McKinstry...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
Bulls reportedly interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo
The Bulls are showing interest in former NBA big man Kostas Antetokounmpo, according to Christos Tsaltas of SDNA.gr. Antetokounmpo spent the 2021/22 season with LCLC ASVEL, the champion of the French LNB Pro A league that also competes in the EuroLeague. However, he’s reportedly interested in an NBA return, and after a strong recent performance with the Greek national team in a victory over Turkey, Antetokounmpo was contacted by Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, Tsaltas reports, per Google Translate.
