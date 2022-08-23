The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO