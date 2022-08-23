Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality
Comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer takes us on a journey through the life of a refugee in America in his new Netflix series, Mo. Mo follows a character also named Mo played by Mo, so it seems like it must at least partly be based on Mo’s real life. Co-created by Mo and Ramy Youssef, the series paints a picture of Palestinian American life in Houston, Texas.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie
“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
Anne Hathaway Was Once Put off by Having to Kiss so Many Actors During ‘Princess Diaries’ Auditions
Anne Hathaway had to kiss a dozen potential love interests for 'The Princess Diaries' sequel, which didn't sit right with the actor.
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!
Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content. The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.
John McAfee Claimed to Have a Staggering Number of Children — Here's What We Know
If there is one person on the planet who is wholly synonymous with computer antivirus software, it is John McAfee. The British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate created the successful McAfee antivirus software, a program still used by millions today. In his turbulent life, he would go on...
It’s Not Remotely Last Man Standing, But Kaitlyn Dever Shares First Look At Quirky Shakespeare Retelling She’s Doing Next
Kaitlyn Dever shares new stills from her new film, Rosaline, which releases on Hulu later this year.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Gena Tew Undergoes Operation to Restore Sight Amid AIDS-Related Blindness
The 27-year-old Instagram model, who went public with her AIDS diagnosis in March, underwent surgery after losing sight in her left eye.
Anne Heche Shared Who She'd Pick to Portray Her in Biopic Months Before Her Death
Just months before her death from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a story about her life. On Aug. 16, David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from an interview with the Donnie Brasco star, during which she shared her top two choices for her hypothetical biopic.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
'I Dream of Jeannie' Actress Barbara Eden on Retirement: "I'll Do What I Do Until I Can't
Award-winning actress Barbara Eden shared new details about working with Hollywood icons like Elvis and Lucille Ball during an appearance at the Christmas Con, an autograph convention held at the Pasadena Convention Center in August 2022 in California. Now in her nineties, the star talked about how she became friends...
Lindsay Lohan Looks Unrecognizable While Getting 'Glam' For Photoshoot — See The Pic!
Lindsay Lohan has been getting her glam on! The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 21, to share a selfie of herself getting her hair and makeup done for an upcoming project, however, some fans could not believe how different she looked in the snap. "Glam Time 💖 #bts," the Parent Trap star penned beneath the photo of herself rocking a white feathered top with green jewels as she puckered up for the camera. WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING! LINDSAY LOHAN ANNOUNCES SHE IS MARRIED TO BADER SHAMMAS"Gorgeous doll of mine 💕," Lohan's mother Dina Lohan commented under the snap,...
Anne Heche once shared Tom Cruise role she missed out on, who she’d want to play her in a film
Anne Heche knew just who she wanted to portray her in a movie. In a newly released podcast recorded prior to her death, Heche shared that if a film were made about her life, she wanted Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to portray her. Speaking on "Behind the Velvet Rope,"...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
170K+
Followers
25K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0