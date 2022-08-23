Read full article on original website
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
400 Pairs Of This Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” PEs Will Be Auctioned Off Soon
In addition to outfitting some of its sponsored professional athletes with Player-Exclusive footwear, Jordan Brand (and NIKE, Inc. at large) has historically equipped the sports programs at the University of Oregon with special pairs from its iconic catalog. The latest?: Two styles of the Air Jordan 8 to be auctioned off via GOAT.
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date
One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Nike Gets Hectic With Patterns And Textures On The Air Force 1 Shadow
Over the past decade The Swoosh has become well versed in the realm of women’s exclusive streetwear styles, most notably rendering prolific models with reconstructed modifications disparate from their men’s counterparts. While the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow isn’t new to the multi-layered space carved out by Beaverton-based brand, the fashion-forward take on Bruce Kilgore’s design is however experimenting with a frenzied collection of patterns and textures.
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green
The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
Tartan Swooshes Give The Air Jordan 1 Mid A Fashionable Makeover
Historically, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has been the design from 1985’s most experimental trim. A recently-surfaced retro donning tartan-patterned swooshes at the profiles continues the trend. Black and a vachetta tan-reminiscent hue make up the entirety of the upper, with the latter tone claiming base layers. The aforementioned...
Amid Tension, Tracy McGrady And adidas Release A T-MAC 1 In Cool “Royal Blue/Cloud White”
Despite the rocky situation they’re currently in, Tracy McGrady and adidas continue to bring the former-NBA All-Star’s beloved performance footwear to the modern era. The latest? A T-MAC 1 in cool “Royal Blue,” “Cloud White” and “Matte Silver” flair. While not explicitly...
Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" Release Date Updated
Despite being the follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 2 has never received its proper respect. Some feel like it is a weak entry in the Jordan Brand library, while others believe the exact opposite. Either way, there is no denying that this shoe is experiencing a resurgence right now, and Jumpman is doing everything it can to capitalize on the moment.
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
