China adds postscript to 'Minions' showing crime doesn't pay
The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay.A postscript added to the version in Chinese cinemas says a villainous character, who ends the movie as a free man, is later jailed for 20 years. Foreign films have long been targeted in China for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights. In recent years, China's film board appears to have expanded its purview to ensure that films deliver the right message, and not one deemed harmful.That can...
Minions movie ending changed in China
Censorship issues have once again emerged in the Chinese movie market as the ending of the new Minions movie has been changed in a bizarre way. The animated movie has been hugely successful since its release, but the version audiences in China will see is slightly different to those in the West.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
Frame Taps June-Mee Hong as Chief Revenue Officer for Asia
Frame, the Culver City, Calif., lifestyle brand, has tapped June-Mee Hong as chief revenue officer for Asia, a new post. Hong brings substantial Asian experience to Frame, having lived in Shanghai and Hong Kong for several years, most recently in her role as managing director, China, for SMCP Group of Brands. When the pandemic led her to return home to the U.S., Hong led her team remotely. Earlier, she worked as a merchant at Neiman Marcus and Tory Burch.
TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TDCX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist
Investment strategist AJ Oden explains why an array of economic headwinds in Europe will put pressure on the common currency while the dollar climbs.
Europeans are bathing in cold swimming pools, enduring chillier offices, and taking shorter showers to avoid energy shortages this winter as Russia tightens gas supplies
People in Finland were urged to spend less time in saunas and showers, while Italians will work in colder workplaces, per reports.
Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is not expected to bid for Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O), CNBC said on Friday, citing sources, quashing an earlier report that the online giant would make an offer today for the videogame publisher.
Baozun (BZUN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BZUN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Asia’s richest man to buy majority stake in news organization in hostile takeover
AMG Media Networks, a unit of Adani Group, has indirectly taken control of about 29.18% stake in New Delhi Television by buying one of the network’s major shareholders. AMG’s acquisition of Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) — the founders’ entity, which had taken a loan of about $50 million more than a decade ago — came with warrants that could be converted to a 29.18% stake in NDTV at any time.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
Peloton had another dismal quarter
Peloton's rough road to recovery continues. The fitness company's quarterly revenue came in below Wall Street estimates, signaling that its recently launched turnaround effort will take more time to revive sagging sales.
Inside John McAfee's Unraveling: The Tech Millionaire Has Been Arrested Multiple Times
Content warning: This article mentions suicide and allegations of sexual assault. A new Netflix documentary titled Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee looks at the strange life and death of John McAfee, the computer programmer perhaps best known for founding the global software company, McAfee. After attending the Roanoke College in Salem, Va., John built an incredibly successful career as a programmer for the NASA's Institute for Space Studies, Univac, and Xerox. However, John passed away in 2021 after his life took a turn. What happened?
HBO Max: 29 To Depart Roles In Europe As Warner Bros Discovery Shifts To New Originals Model
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Discovery is letting go of 29 staff in Europe, including key programming execs, as it moves to phase out HBO Max European originals and shift towards a new local commissioning model, Deadline can reveal. Among the top level execs leaving the business are HBO Max EMEA VP Original Programming and Production CEE Johnathan Young; VP and Commissioning Editor of Original Programming, Nordics Christian Wikander; and Head of Unscripted Original Production Annelies Sitvast. Mia Edde, who joined last year as Executive Director, Content Acquisitions in Turkey has already left. In total, 29 will depart over the next 15 months, with the...
UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract
Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on unpredictable variable tariffs. We’d like to hear from small businesses about their experience of applying for a new energy contract...
Tilray Brands: Bull vs. Bear
On the bull side, Tilray is well positioned to become a global cannabis giant. On the bear side, Tilray's growth bets could require major stock dilution and may not pay off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
