PopSugar

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's Wedding Was Both a "Modern Family" and Bachelor Nation Reunion

The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family continue to stick together even though the cameras stopped rolling on "Modern Family" in 2020. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" in a small ceremony at Sunstone Winery in California's Santa Ynez Valley, and a large portion of the "Modern Family" cast showed up to support the bride. Among the cast members who were attendance were Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
AOL Corp

All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck. On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media. "First...
Page Six

Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
Popculture

'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Just Got Married

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation staple Wells Adam are officially husband and wife. The pair became engaged three years ago, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to push their wedding back several times. But they marched on and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. E! News reports the wedding guest list was intimate, but her co-star Sofia Vergara was in attendance. Vergara shared a glimpse into the wedding festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth picture, "#sarahandwells wedding."
The Independent

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars

Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben’s 2nd Wedding Guests Wore All White—Here Are the Famous Guests Who Attended & Where It Was

Wedding bells are ringing…again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding is bigger than ever. The Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer are having a second wedding on the weekend of August 19, 2022, after their spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. Ben and J-Lo have come a long way since they first met and their second wedding made all their dreams come true. The couple first met on the set of Gigil where they both starred in 2001. Bennifer was the ‘It’ couple of the early 2000s and they got engaged for the first time...
People

Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'

Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a powerful message from her teenage son after he faced harassment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers online. In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Garcelle reposted a message from Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, in response to the harsh comments he's been receiving online as the show's 12th season continues to air.
Floor8

'A magical night!' Nina Dobrev shares images from friend Sarah Hyland's intimate wedding to Wells Adams

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share special moments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ long-awaited nuptials in Santa Ynez, California on Tuesday. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, was seen posing with the actress while sharing a look at the bride and groom at the altar. Dobrev took her boyfriend, former Olympic Snowboarder, Shaun White, as her plus one to the star-studded event that took place at a central California winery.
People

People

