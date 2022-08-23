ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

cw39.com

High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands

HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
Click2Houston.com

Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
uhcougars.com

Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer

HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28

Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
Community Impact Houston

Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands

Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
