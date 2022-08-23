Read full article on original website
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh Jurberg
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Click2Houston.com
FBISD Volleyball Preview: Fort Bend ISD Volleyball Teams Look To Carry On Success in 2022
The 2022 Texas high school volleyball season is in full swing already. With that being said, here is a look at Fort Bend ISD volleyball heading into this year. Notes on each team, players to watch and much more. Check out the VYPE Fort Bend ISD Volleyball Prospectus for 2022.
ABC13 Game of the Week: North Shore begins state title defense by crushing The Woodlands, 49-21
The Mustangs pressed the gas and never let off, doubling up The Woodlands. But more importantly, the win awards bragging rights in a bet between ABC13 anchors.
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League team loses to Nolensville, 7-1; Will not advance to Championship game
The Pearland Little Leaguers were so close to securing the World Series this year but were unfortunately defeated Thursday night. KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry was there for some of the highs, lows, and stand-out moments out there on the diamond. Tennessee hit a grand slam in the first inning...
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
uhcougars.com
Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer
HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28
Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
